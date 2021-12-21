After a week of competition, the St. Paul Warriors demonstrated continued dominance, overcoming a raucous Father Duenas crowd on their home court to finish the GSPN Preseason Basketball Tournament undefeated Sunday evening.

When the dust settled, it was the Warriors winning over the FD Friars 74-48, a convincing win to send a message to the rest of the high school teams in the league.

With a hungry crowd packed tightly in the FD’s Jungle, St. Paul’s Cavahn Tajalle brought the heat, opening a mixed bag tricks, breaking out jumpers, treys and layups to pour in 27 points for the chip.

“Coming off the bench, my coach just tells me to come up strong, just show up and play,” Tajalle said on his ability to find gaps within the Friar defense.

“We been practicing since school started,” Tajalle said, adding when the team first got back together in August, the chemistry was lit from the get go.”We just gelled because we been playing we were kids.”

In the opening quarter, FD jumped out to a 9-2 lead thanks to the efforts of Noah Hernandez and Kaine Santos. But, the Warrior defense was just cranking up and Tajalle had yet to step on the court.

Two long bombs from Tajalle, a trey from junior forward Xander Sanchez and an easy bucket from senior Josiah Quintanilla, and the Warriors were back in control at 13-10.

When asked about the ability to light up the scoreboard right off the bat, Tajalle said that’s his role.

“Just gotta show up for my team. … My coach just tells me to come out and be confident in who you are,” he said.

The game had its ups and downs, but Tajalle said, he wasn’t worried, trusting in the work it took to get to the ship.

“We all worked hard for this and we just worked for this moment,” he said. “That’s all that matters – we won.”

The Friars had a few bright spots, getting as close as 10 in the third quarter behind tough play on the boards from Hernandez, EJ Acda and Jaden Santos.

But, the Warriors simply reloaded and pushed out, riding their intensity on relentless defense and their high-flying offense. With so many weapons at their disposal, the Warriors played a version of “Pick Your Poison”: Quintanilla attacking and finding seams, Tajalle hitting long treys, Jacob Miranda flying in on offense or Sanchez orchestrating the offense with drives and kicks.

With another preseason tournament from Clutch Guam and a season looming in the coming weeks, Tajalle said the goal is the same.

“We all know how to play basketball,” he said. “We are here for a reason – that’s to get a championship!”

Looking forward to the next game, Tajalle said the plan is to “bring the same energy. Come back and play how we played today.”

Tajalle led all scorers with 27. Quintanilla and Sanchez added 28 – 16 and 12, respectively in the win. Jaden Santos led the Friars with 12, while Acda chipped in eight for FD on the losing end.