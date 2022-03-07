Had five of St. Paul Christian School Warriors not scored in double digits, the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks might have had a better chance during the Guam Basketball Confederation National Championship Game.

But with Xander Sanchez pouring in a game-high 18 points, Josiah Quintanilla lighting up for 14, Jacob Miranda scoring 11, and Rui Ventura and EJ Cruz each contributing 10, the Warriors defeated the Sharks 66-53 on Saturday night at the University of Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

While Sanchez scored a pair of 3-pointers in the opening period, the fundamentally-sound junior’s nine points in the fourth quarter helped bring St. Paul another championship. Sanchez, in the final frame, drained all five of his free throws.

“Shout out to my teammates for finding me, getting me open,” Sanchez said. “Honestly, it was a great day.”

While the Sharks remained competitive through the first two quarters, Ralph Macaldo pouring in 14 of his game-high 20 points, the Warriors’ relentless defensive effort and unparalleled offensive handiwork proved too much for the Sharks to handle.

The Warriors, winners of both preseason tournaments and having knocked off the two-time defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars in last week’s Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam finale, entered the postseason as the team to beat. But the Sharks, who earned their trip to the GBC final by defeating the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association championship game, had something to prove.

Although the Sharks’ Mark Becbec and Moises Manalo each chipped in with 10 points, scoring the majority of their points in the second half, the undefeated Warriors dominated the final 16 minutes of play. While Macaldo’s first-half effort was unmatched by the Warriors, St. Paul made the necessary adjustments in the second half and halted the Shark’s effort.

“You could say, I stopped him,” said Quintanilla, explaining that he stepped up his defensive game in the second half.

Quintanilla added that winning the GBC title felt amazing, and he especially enjoyed playing with his teammates.

“Playing with my boys and against my boys is honestly a blessing,” said the 17-year-old senior. “I’ll do anything and everything just to play with these guys. They're like my family, my brothers. And if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be in this position right now.”