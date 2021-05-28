It's been a whirlwind of activity since Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero finally lifted the moratorium on contact sports in mid-April. Hardwood fans across the island have enjoyed a month of full-contact basketball. While the pandemic rust was prevalent earlier in the month, it hasn't stopped the teams in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association from continually rising up with each game.

The return of basketball has also meant the return of huge rivalries – none bigger than that of the St. Paul Warriors and the Father Duenas Friars. The two teams have met in the finals for four years straight, continually trading MVP candidates and titles.

This year was no different. The all-island MVP – Matt Santos – came from the Friars, and the Friars and Warriors will get the opportunity to go head to head once again.

After losing to the John F. Kennedy Islanders in the McDonald's Preseason Tournament the last weekend in April, the Friars have rampaged through the league – their closest margin of victory was a 5-point win against the speedy Warriors. The Warriors picked up a late-season loss against the Okkodo High Bulldogs. But, the Warriors resiliency was back in evidence when they ran it back in the semifinal game.

League fans can expect the top two teams to put on a show.

The Warriors come armed with guards who can go from first to fifth gear in a quick step. Led by point man Jacob Miranda, the Warriors will utilize the quickness and craftiness of Xander Sanchez and Josiah Quintanilla, who can score in bunches, carrying much of the offensive power for the Warriors. Smaller than their opponents, fans will expect the Warriors to run the length of the floor and commit to their defensive strategy.

The Friars run a potent offense that prides itself on sharing the ball. While not as deep as previous years, the Friars still have an incredible depth chart with guards and bigs that play well within the FD system.

With league MVP Matt Santos doing all he can defensively or offensively, fans can expect sophomore sensation Blaise Ada to light up the scoreboard. All-Island selection Daryll Robles has been the quintessential board man this season, putting on a clinic on grabbing rebounds and finishing with accuracy.

The championship game is expected to start at 7:30 p.m. at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center in Mangilao. COVID-19 restrictions are in effect and seating is limited to a spectator list of 50 from each team. Fans can catch the livestream on ClutchGuam's Instagram page. The consolation game will see the JFK Islanders heading to Bulldog territory for a shot at the bronze hardware at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Friars cruise 62-42 over Islanders

The FD Friars defeated the JFK Islanders 62-42 at the FD Phoenix Center Wednesday in one of two semifinal matches.

The Friars got a huge boost off the bench from Elijah Garrido and Kaine Santos, with each player scoring 9 points.

“Our bench was big tonight,” said Friars forward and ISA MVP Matt Santos.

Matt Santos got into foul trouble, but managed to score seven points and record four steals. But it was an overall team performance that helped the Friars win every quarter.

“The team chemistry on this squad is good because you can insert any player and we still work well together,” Matt Santos said.

The Friars took the lead and never looked back, taking advantage of second shot opportunities from offensive rebounds. The Friars out-rebounded the Islanders 38-25 with power forward Daryll Robles collecting a game-high 10 boards.

The Friar guards also showed up, with Kaine Santos coming off the bench and immediately making an impact, draining a long trey. Kaine Santos made three shots from 3-point land, providing a huge spark off the bench for the Friars.

St. Paul's huge 2nd quarter paves way to finals

The St. Paul Warriors dropped the Okkodo Bulldogs 73-53 Wednesday evening at the Warriors home gym. Led by their young stars, the Warriors outscored the Bulldogs 26-5 in the second quarter to blow the game open, and never looked back.

The extra motivation to defeat the Bulldogs came just a week ago when the Warriors lost a close one to Okkodo in the regular season finale.

“We wanted to play these guys right away after [we lost]. All the boys were really hungry today, so we were determined to win this one, for sure,” said Warrior Jacob Miranda.

Sophomore forward Xander Sanchez scored 25 points and junior guard teammate Jacob Miranda added 16 to pace the Warriors leading scorers.

Sanchez scored 13 of his points in the first half, outscoring the Bulldogs by his lonesome, netting 6 points in the second quarter while Okkodo scored only 5. The Warriors ramped up the defense, creating a wealth of fast-break opportunities to take command of the game.

“Our coaches told us to lock it up on defense and stop their shooters. I don’t know where all these lefties came from,” joked Sanchez.

Okkodo battled back in the third quarter behind big man Jessie Martin, using an 11-2 run in the opening two minutes of the quarter to get within 46-28. The Bulldogs would continue to battle in the fourth quarter to get as close as 13 points, 58-45, but Miranda would heat up by hitting a pair of pull-up jumpers to stretch the lead to 65-45.

“At home, I just get shots in all day. I was getting tired of missing these all season,” said Miranda on finding his groove.

“I also have to thank God. I always pray to him, but we still have one more game,” added Miranda.

Martin and teammate Justin Arjona led Okkodo with 19 points each.

Daily Post Staff contributed to this report.