The Guam Basketball Confederation kicked off their first of two big high school basketball events Saturday as they hosted the final games for both the Interscholastic Sports Association and Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Junior Varsity leagues at the Father Duenas Phoenix Center in Mangilao.

The Academy of our Lady of Guam Cougars kicked off the day with a decisive win over the Notre Dame Royals to represent the IIAAG side while the John F. Kennedy Islanders and St. Paul Warriors will face off for the JV title after both teams came out on top in their division championship games. The ISA girls championship will be held later this week between the JFK Islanders and Okkodo High Bulldogs.

The JV championship games are set to tip off next Saturday before the boys and girls' varsity finals, which will also feature the champions from the ISA and IIAAG.

Cougars 31, Royals 10

The Academy Cougars allowed no points in the opening quarter and just three points all second half as they pressed down on the Royals for the IIAAG title. Cougar Franchesca Howard scored eight points to lead all scorers and awaits the winner of the ISA Division. Zaeyah Tajalle had seven of her teams total 10 points.

Islanders 54, Bulldogs 46

Okkodo erased a double-digit lead in the fourth to set up some late-game drama, but JFK’s clock management would prove to be the difference as they managed to keep the ball away from Okkodo well over a minute in the games final two minutes. Jacob Reyes led JFK with 15 points and Myles Serafico and Riley Munoz each had 13.

Warriors 53, Friars 47

The Warriors avenged their regular season loss against the Friars with the game staying tight from the opening tip. A big third quarter where the Warriors outscored the Friars 14-9 helped propel the Warriors in crunch time.