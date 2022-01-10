When the St. Paul Christian School Warriors and the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders met in pool play during the McDonald's High School Basketball Classic, the public school boys basketball powerhouse defeated the Warriors, a statement game that put tournament teams on notice.

In Saturday night’s championship game at the Father Duenas Memorial School Jungle featuring the same two teams, the Warriors issued their own statement, a decisive 70-50 win over the shellshocked squad from Upper Tumon.

In the pool play meeting, the Warriors’ Josiah Quintanilla admitted he hadn’t played his best, a weight that has sat heavily on the senior’s shoulders, a performance he promised to himself and his teammates would never happen again.

“Honestly, then, I felt like I wasn't giving it 110%, but now I feel like I was really giving it my all,” Quintanilla said. “My goal today was to play my hardest defense. I just gave it everything I got on defense, and it paid off for me to score.”

But as the championship game tipped off, JFK emerged as the aggressors, Mark Morales burying a pair of 3-pointers, forcing the Warriors into the unwanted position of playing from a deficit.

As Morales’ second shot swished through the net and JFK’s lead swelled to 6-1, a switch seemed to go off in Quintanilla’s head - a wakeup call which he answered in force. At the end of the first period, Quintanilla had scored 9 points, a precursor of his 31-point, game-high performance.

With teammates EJ Cruz and Jacob Miranda having modest nights on offense, the Warriors recognized Quintanilla was having a career night - dishing out assists quicker than McDonald’s dished out McRibs last November. While the fast food giant’s delicious offering was for a limited time only, several stores running out of the sought-after sandwich due to insatiable demand, Quintanilla’s scoring bonanza seemed never-ending - a meaty, saucy performance that left JFK in a pickle, trying to figure out how to contain the Warriors star.

At the end of the first quarter, St. Paul led 18-17. Morales, who finished the period with 10 points, including a trio of offerings from 3-point land, kept JFK in the game, but that was about to change. With the Warriors stepping up their defensive effort, shutting down Kirston Guzman and Karl Vinca, St. Paul secured a 10-point lead at halftime off the performance on both ends of the court by Xander Sanchez and Quintanilla. Sanchez scored 6 of his 11 points in the quarter; Quintanilla poured in another 9 points.

Guzman and Vinca, JFK’s offensive pillars, finished the contest with 2 points and 7 points, respectively.

With less than three seconds remaining in the half, the Warriors finished the second period with another statement - a Cavahn Tajalle 3-point buzzer-beater that increased their lead to 38-28.

The Warriors started the third quarter with as much intensity as they showed in the first two periods, shutting down the Islanders, breaking through porous presses and assisting Quintanilla. With at least six Warriors able to break down defenses and bring the ball past center court, their point guards’ court vision led to more baskets from Quintanilla.

As the Islanders failed to cover the strong side, Quintanilla oftentimes was left wide open to bury 10-footers and even a shot from beyond the arc. But with Cruz, Miranda, Tajalle and Sanchez each able to light it up from deep, any attempt at double-teaming Quintanilla meant that another more-than-capable shooter would be left wide open.

With Quintanilla scoring 11 points in the period and spending most of the fourth quarter on the bench, Cruz picked up where his teammate left off. Cruz, still searching for that breakout game after recovering from an arm injury, scored 6 of his 10 points in the final eight minutes.

The Warriors, with the win, finished the preseason with two tournament victories, a foreshadowing for when the season kicks off later this month. Despite championship trophy-hoisting successes, Quintanilla feels there is room to improve.

“We have so much to work on. This is just the start of what’s going to go down,” he said.