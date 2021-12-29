In pool play action for the McDonald’s High School Basketball Classic, the St. Paul Warriors and St. John’s Knights pulled off wins in the varsity girls division Monday at the Father Duenas Jungle in Mangilao.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 2-0 in Pool B, while the John F. Kennedy Islanders drop to 0-1. The Knights improve to 2-0 in Pool while the Okkodo High Bulldogs drop to 1-1. Each team has a game left to play before playoffs kick off next weekend. The boys’ high school teams will take their turn on the court beginning Wednesday after nearly a week off since Christmas.

It was a tale of two halves for the Islanders and the Warriors. Backed by a raucous crowd, both teams came out hungry to start the game. Stellar offensive play from JFK’s Jada Han and Laila Smartt easily put the Islanders on the board with a double-digit lead. The duo spotted open teammates to slice and dice through the Warrior defense with ease.

Seeing the lead extend to double digits at the half, the Warriors buckled down on the defensive end to deny the Islanders easy baskets and harass the JFK guards. When Han fouled out early in the half, the Islanders were still in the thick of things. But the rim seemed to have closed up and open shots clanked hard.

Riding on experience and tough leadership, the Warriors seized every opportunity to eke into the deficit. It was a trade off, but Warriors’ big man A’’lura Hernandez went to work to put points on the board and find open cutters for good looks at the rim. Hustle plays for the offensive board gave SPC the lead they needed at 33-31 with nearly four minutes left in the final stanza.

While JFK still had a chance to win, they didn’t help their case with poor free throw shooting.

JFK tightened up on defense, but SPC was determined to put the game away, heading into a stall pattern to preserve the lead and eventually take home the win.

After the game, SPC’s Hernandez said losing wasn’t an option, despite the shooting of JFK.

“I knew that we had to make a stop one possession at a time, which our coach also kept reminding us ... we couldn't focus on scoring,” the junior forward said, adding SPC’s coach reminded them to buy into a one-stop philosophy. “Eventually when we put defense first, our offense came easier to us through transition baskets and more ball movement on offense.”

It was a rough game, Hernandez said, crediting the toughness of JFK.

“We started off digging ourselves in a hole - not committing to defensive stops and not staying disciplined on offense. Our turnovers and lack of hustle got us into an early 14-point deficit,” she said.

However, Hernandez said her team’s tenacity on the defensive end is where they will always ride or die.

“Our coach always reminds us ‘We are not quitters’, we knew it wasn't going to be easy to overcome the big lead JFK had on us, but we also knew we weren't going to just quit,” she said. “Mental prep is key.”

Regardless if it’s practice or a game, Hernandez said, every time the Warriors step foot on the court, “mental prep is key.”

While it’s preseason, Hernandez said she’s looking at ways she and her team can improve.

A focus on defensive rebounding and limiting turnovers will be crucial, she said, adding better rotation on defense and adjusting quickly in game time will be something they will key in on in future competitions.

In the late game, the St. John’s Knights’ Jadyn Palomares put the team on her back and went to work against the Okkodo Bulldogs. Despite the pace of the game, Palomares played with composure and did a little bit of everything to ensure her team would walk away with the W. The junior guard was a beast on the boards and a facilitator on offense, finding her shooters in Yasmeen Lopez and Jia Peters.

While the Bulldogs got as close as 5 in the final minutes, the Knights weren’t going to let the Okkodo team back in, pulling out a stall pattern to secure the 48-38 win.

Varsity boys' games continue tonight at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at the FD Jungle in Mangilao.

(Daily Post Staff)