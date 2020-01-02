The 2019 Guam Basketball Confederation Preseason JV Boys' Basketball Tournament is down to its final four teams after a mad scramble at the GBC National Training Center in Tiyan this past weekend.

Friday's winners' bracket matchup will feature the St. Paul Christian School Warriors squaring up against the Okkodo High School Bulldogs in the 6 p.m. game, while the losers' bracket will push the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars against the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders at 7:20 p.m. Action will continue Saturday with the loser of SPCS/OHS taking on the winner of FD/JFK for a shot at the Sunday championship berth.

In Sunday's matchup between two basketball powerhouses, the Warriors dropped the Friars 66-58 to remain unbeaten in the JV tourney.

The Warriors jumped out to an 18-9 lead in the first quarter off a frenetic press led by point man Jacob Miranda that frustrated and harassed the Friar guards. The Warriors' speed and hustle on both ends of the court generated easy points, pushing them out to a double-digit lead in the first half. Both teams emptied their benches as St. Paul jumped out to a 37-23 lead. Freshmen Xander Sanchez and Brandon Soulik tag-teamed for 23 points – 13 from Sanchez and 10 from Soulik – in a potent Warrior offense.

Coming off the break, the Friars hit a different gear, passing easily around the St. Paul press, outscoring them 23-12 to make it a 49-46 game.

With the fans on their feet and play getting physical, the two teams battled for every point. The Friars' Kaine Santos, who had a relatively quiet first half, hit two long treys, while teammates Jaden Santos and big man Jacob Fegurgur combined for 10 points to make it a game. Fegurgur hit all six of his points in the third quarter.

In the final stanza, the Warriors dropped to a triangle and two to take out FD's shooting guards Kaine Santos and Zander Kamai. However, FD continued to find the lane, capitalizing on the Warriors' aggressiveness to find open teammates.

Despite FD closing the gap, the Warriors were unfazed, with different players hitting big shots to quiet any rallies the Friars threw up. With the game at 55-51, the Warriors' Kobe Manansala hit a 3-pointer to quiet the crowd. The Friars answered back with another long bomb and Jaden Santos added a driving left to get within two, 58-56.

That's as close as the Friars would get, however. With several minutes left on the clock and FD's main guards on the bench, the Warrior press did its job, cranking out back-to-back steals for the 63-56 game. With 2:17 left to play, the FD guards came back in, but the Warriors had the game well in hand as Sanchez added the And-1 for the icing on the 66-58 victory.

Sanchez led all scorers with 22 points for the win. Soulik added 11, while teammate Jacob Miranda had nine for the night. Kaine Santos paced the Friars with 15 points. Teammates Jaden Santos and Kamai added 10 and 9 points, respectively, in the loss.

Monday's games

• Friars 57, George Washington High School Geckos 55 OT: Down for much of the game, the Geckos lit up the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with Franklin Ninete hitting the game-tying drive to send the game into overtime. The Friars capitalized on free throws, going 4-for-4 to take home the two point win and stay alive. Zander Kamai led the Friars with 12, while Zander Baleto added 11 to his team's points. Ninete led GW with 14 points, while fellow Gecko Gevon Fernandez had nine points in the loss.

• Islanders 52, Simon Sanchez High School Sharks 39: The JFK Islanders seemed unstoppable as Kurt Vinca dropped 17 points to lead them past the Sharks and stay alive in the losers' bracket. Christian Celeste led the Sharks with 11 points in the loss.

Sunday's games

• Geckos 64, Notre Dame High School Royals 59: The Geckos' Ninete dropped a blistering 25 points to pace GW to a win over the Royals. Shawn Lamparo led the Royals with 18 points in the loss.

• Sharks 44, Tiyan High School Titans 38: The Sharks' Ashlie Arbolida led the Sanchez team with 11 points, while Celeste added 9 points for the win. Aedan Santos paced Tiyan with 11 points in the loss.

• Bulldogs 48, Islanders 44: Jose Saures led the Bulldogs with 17 points, while teammate Michael Varela had 11 points for the win. Vinca led the Islander with 13 points in the loss.