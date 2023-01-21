Girls beach volleyball opened the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam 2023 sports calendar Thursday, with the St. Paul Christian School Warriors surviving a trio of three-set scares from an impressive Guahan Academy Charter School Starfish at the Guam Football Association sand soccer pits.

It took all of two hours to finish the three pairs matches, but after dropping the opening sets in all three matches, the Warriors completed the clean sweep, 3-0.

“I guess all of them were nervous in the first set,” said St. Paul head coach Dave Rillera. “Once they came out of it, then they took the last two.”

Rillera was pleased that his team tackled adversity and fought past the Starfish. He also explained that many of his players have little beach volleyball experience and the three-setters, although not scripted, provided his athletes more time to figure out how to play and compete, most of them familiar only with indoor volleyball.

“A lot of the players are indoor players and it’s their first time touching the sand,” he said.

“First set, they lost, all three categories,” Rillera said. “They were fighters. So I'm happy that they stuck to the plan and listened to the strategies that I was instructing them to do.”

In the competition’s opening match, St. Paul’s No. 3-seeded Anita Manglona and Maddy Acda defeated Angie Aguon and Tinet Asauo 20-22, 21-15, 15-9.

Manglona said communication and supporting each other made the difference, but fatigue was a contributing factor.

“I think, in the first set, our communication wasn't good and we got tired,” she said.

Acda said it took a while to figure out the intricacies of the sport and how to work as a team.

“In the first set, we really were just trying to get, like, the hang of it and trying to see what works because we haven't played before together,” Acda added.

In the No. 2-seeded match, the clincher, the Warriors’ Leah Peel and Philicita Rivera defeated Berkina Herman and Lynnmar Nathan 14-21, 21-10, 15-6.

In the final battle, at the No. 1-seeded position, St. Paul’s Daisy Belyshev and Aless Pagdilao defeated GACS' Trinity Sanford and A'leah Hernandez 16-21, 21-17, 15-9.

After splitting the first two sets, a composed Belyshev and Pagdilao opened the third set with a vengeance, securing an 8-nil lead until an error gave the Starfish their first point.

In the opening run, Pagdilao served three aces, two kills and a well-placed shot to the open court. Belyshev also added a shot to the open sand.

A combination of strong play from Sanford and Hernandez and St. Paul errors cut the Warriors' lead to six points, 13-7. Then, a high, lofting, underhand serve from Sanford struck the sand for an ace. Less than a minute later, Pagdilao bumped the match-winner to the open court.

With the season in its infancy, Belyshev was glad to earn the win and gain experience.

“It's my first time playing beach volleyball. So it's my first game,” she said. “It's a really good experience and I'm excited for our future games.”