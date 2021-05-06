With two injured starters and every team in the league gunning for the three-time defending champion St. Paul Christian School Warriors, Janniliese Quintanilla stepped up her game and willed her team to victory.

On Tuesday, at John F. Kennedy High School, during the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association’s season-opening girls basketball game, Quintanilla poured in 18 points and the Warriors defeated the Islanders 39-32.

Each time the Islanders came close to taking the lead, Quintanilla stepped up and made the play. When JFK’s Philicita Rivera drove the baseline, made a layup and tied the game, St. Paul’s 17-year-old power player countered with a big play. With the game tied 16-16, Quintanilla answered with a 3-pointer.

“When the game is really close like that, I really want to win,” Quintanilla said. “I just really want to get the ball. I’m very eager to score, when it’s super close like that.”

With St. Paul leading by six points at the half, JFK continued using their half-court offense, which St. Paul countered a two-three zone defense. Just as effortlessly as the Islanders passed the ball around the key look, St. Paul’s defense kept JFK from advancing to the basket. With Quintanilla’s presence in the paint and the left side causing the Islanders think twice about advancing into the hoop, the entire Warriors’ squad played pressure defense.

“It felt like I needed to step up, but my whole team stepped up,” Quintanilla said. … “I was proud of them. That’s what kept me going.”

The Warriors, with a six point lead at the half, opened the third quarter on a tear. After making a short, running jump shot, Kailie Tajalle-Celo’s basket increased the lead to 10 points, 31-21.

As the game stated to slip away from the Islanders, Laila Smartt made back-to-back 3-pointers, the second shot banking off the glass and falling through the cylinder.

Smartt finished with a team-high 12 points.

In the fourth quarter, feeling the pressure, the Warriors made several uncharacteristic turnovers. Capitalizing on the miscues, the Islanders pulled back within three points. With the Islanders’ Jada Han missing a free throw and caroming along the baseline, she followed her own miss, fired a pass through the key to Smartt who scooped the ball into the basket and drew the foul. After making the free throw, the Islanders trailed 35-32.

But with time winding down and eight missed free thrown in the fourth quarter, time and unpolished fundamentals worked against JFK. Through four quarters, the Islanders shot 8-21 from the charity stripe.

With 42 seconds left in regulation, the Islanders were forced to foul. In that waning minute, Quintanilla made two of four free throws and iced the game.

Coming into the game, the Warriors had lost the McDonald’s Preseason Basketball tournament championship to the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars and wanted to start the regular season with a win.

“I feel like we have a lot more to prove,” Quintanilla said. “I know that wasn’t our best game. I know what our team is capable of, and I know that we are going to prove it to everyone this year that we still have a chance of getting another championship.”

A couple of weeks before the start of the season, the Warriors hadn’t yet joined ISA’s league, and a season for private schools seemed doubtful.

Quintanilla said that she is glad to be competing against the public schools, and knows every team will try to knock off the champs.

“I’m actually glad that we got to join the public schools, because it’s more competition. It’s more fun!” she said.

“We’ve always had a target on our back, so we’re kind of used to it,” she added. “But at the same time, this year, there is a lot of competition, but, we’re ready."

Other action

In other league games, the Okkodo High School Bulldogs defeated the George Washington High School Geckos by 32 points, 60-28.

In a game featuring the Cougars against the Notre Dame High School Royals, AOLG clawed their way to victory, 39-37.

In the win, freshman sensation Torie Rapadas scored a team-high 17 points and Mia Taitano chipped in with nine points. Oriana Sevilla, the Cougars' long-range threat, from 3-point land, scored all six of her points in the first quarter.

In the loss, the Royals' Arri Arceo scored a game-high 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Rounding out the ND's offense, Kiarra Hutcherson and Nicolette Perez scored six points apiece.