By the time a person reaches middle age, muscle mass decreases, bones become less dense and the body begins to slow down. Usually, this is the normal progression of life. This is science.

Maybe Wayne Blas doesn’t believe in science, or perhaps he didn’t get the memo, because on Tuesday (ChST), while running the 126th Boston Marathon, the 44-year-old crushed the course in 2 hours, 29 minutes, 48 seconds. Not only did Blas finish the 26.2-mile race in sub-2:30, he eclipsed the Guam marathon record of 3:33:13, which he set at the same race in 2015.

To put Blas’ achievement into perspective, out of 28,000 total runners scattered through many divisions, the Guamanian finished 118th overall, was the 104th male to cross the finish line, and finished 10th in the Masters 40-44 age division.

“It feels amazing to set a new personal record and also improve on the Guam national record for the marathon,” Blas said. “This one is really special, because I finally broke 2 hours and 30 minutes for the marathon, which was a goal I’ve had for quite a few years now. To run sub-2:30 as a Masters runner and at the age of 44 still blows my mind. Shows that age is just a number.”

With perfect conditions for running a marathon and a tried and true race strategy in place, Blas ran his best-ever race. Everything was working in his favor.

“The race today was amazing!” beamed Blas. “I thought the weather conditions were near-perfect for the marathon. If I was to sum up my race in a few words, I would echo the words of my former coach: ‘I raced it like a pro.’ I feel like everything went well today - nutrition, hydration, race execution and mindset.”

Previously running the marathon nine times belts knew what to expect and, early on, long before the five-mile sections of mettle-testing hills presented its challenging elevation changes, Blas settled in and rapidly ticked off mile after mile. With no pressure than what he placed on himself, Blas took control of his own destiny.

“My approach to today’s race was to run my own race,” he said. “This was my 10th Boston, so I know the course well and what to expect of it. The key thing for me today was that I told myself not to think about paces, and just run at what felt like the right marathon effort.”

With the proper amount of exertion dialed in, Blas blitzed through the straights and handled the hills like a pro and enjoyed himself.

“I’m not getting any younger, so I remind myself to make sure to have fun,” he said. “One thing I’ve noticed in my recent races is that I’m more relaxed before and during the race. I didn’t put any pressure or expectation on myself in today’s race.”

“To be honest, I’m just happy to be running in-person races again. I’m sure all runners are too since the pandemic. It feels great to be racing again, especially in a race like Boston where there are thousands of runners and spectators,” he said.

With Boston No. 10 in the books, Blas is already looking forward to competing in the Kentucky Derby Festival Half Marathon on April 30. Although he will be retiring from the U.S. Army in June 2022, the Guam champion shows no sign of slowing down.

“It’s looking like the older I get the faster I run, so I’ve got to keep running,” Blas said. “I just ran a personal best on the tough Boston course, so maybe it’s possible to run even faster on a flat or faster course. We’ll see.”

With a major milestone reached and more races ahead, none of Blas’ achievements would have been realized without love and support from his family.

“My family plays a huge role in my running success,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to succeed without the support of my family, specifically from my wife, Lisa. They understand the amount of training hours it takes preparing for a marathon.”