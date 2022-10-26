On April 1, Guam national weightlifter Brandon Holm received shocking news after tests came back that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. At just 29 years of age, Holm’s training was to suffer a setback to take care of his health.

It was a rough summer for one of Guam’s top weightlifters in his weight division, but Holm did not let cancer get the best of him. Holm received medical treatment on Guam and overseas. Being faced with physical and mental challenges, the 105-120 kilogram competitor attacked cancer just as he attacks the weights: staring it down and pushing with everything he’s got!

After completing an orchiectomy and 21 chemotherapy treatments, Holm did not want to sit around. In between chemotherapy treatments, he would go to Custom Fitness and do some workouts.

“I was able to train during chemo, but kept it light at first and only went in on days where I was feeling good,” said Holm. Now that treatment is done, the journey continues and Holm looks to get back to 100%.

“I decided to join the (dead lift) meet in the middle of chemo treatment. It gave me something to work toward,” said Holm. His last chemotherapy session was Sept. 10, and there was a powerlifting event Oct. 8. The event was the Orgin Powerlifting Competition.

“Going into it, all I cared about was getting as close as possible to my previous strength levels before the cancer diagnosis,” Holm said.

Holm entered the competition in the 120 kg category and finished in fourth place. Making his way toward the main stage, cheers were heard from the supportive crowd.

His totals were 227.5 kg in the squat event, 115 kg in the bench event and 215 kg in the dead lift event, all that a couple of weeks after completing chemotherapy!

“I wasn’t going in to win or try to medal. The sole reason was to test where I was at. I’d say the goal was achieved, but there’s always a desire to do more/better. We aren’t at 100% yet, but we are definitely getting closer,” Holm said.

Not even 30 years old, Holm said he plans to compete and represent Guam once again. Holm is the Guam national record holder (120 kg snatch and 145 kg in the clean and jerk) as a 105 kg athlete. The record was earned in New Caledonia at the Pacific Games in 2018. He also competed at the 2017 Asian Indoor Games in Turkmenistan.

Now that the powerlifting event is over, Holm plans to switch back to full-time Olympic weightlifting. He plans to compete locally in Custom Fitness’ Barbells in Paradise on Dec 2. and other local competitions thereafter.

Holm gave many thanks to all who have supported him: “There is so many people, it’s been overwhelming but in a good way. My wife (Ana), my daughter (Adeline), my parents, my whole family, friends, my gym family, friends of friends, and the fitness community. I’ve received so much support and kind words/best wishes from people. I definitely wouldn’t have been able to do all this if I didn’t have such amazing support in my corner.”