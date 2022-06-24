The island’s weightlifting team wrapped up its last competitor Thursday at Marianas High School in the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in Susupe, Saipan.

Over the last four days, the weightlifting has garnered 18 total medals – 7 gold, 2 silvers, 9 bronze – and put on a show for that resonated well with those who crowded into MHS.

Coach Edgar Molinos said he was proud of the team and the effort they put moving into the Games.

“Definitely a successful season thus far,” he said. “This is the most medals in Guam Weightlifting history ever achieved; 2019 Samoa Pacific Games was seven medals.”

The competition season overall has been a successful one, he said, validating the work the weightlifters put in at home.

Besides these Games, Team Guam also earned six medals – two gold, 1 silver and three bronze – at the Oceania Weightlifting Championships recently.

Coming into the Mini Games, Molinos said the goal was always to stick to the plan for progress.

“We had a slight shifting of body weights, however, I made those decision 4 to 5 days before their date of competitions,” he said.

He thanked those at home who made it possible for them to compete well in Saipan.

“A special thanks to Fudoshin Training Center, Tony & Mariano Aquino who gave us a home to keep training. To all our family and friends who supported us,” he said.

Molinos said he was happy with the team's performance, adding that for alot of them, it was their first time competing internationally.

"I hope they take this experience back home and use it to improve," he said.

There's still a few competitions for Guam over the next year.

"Next year, we have three Games to attend – the Asian Games, Micronesian Games and Pacific Games. We'll have another qualifying events for this," he said.