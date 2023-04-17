In the final half an hour leading to the start of the Southern Mountain Gear Guam Extreme Adventure Race, 11 two-person teams checked their mountain bikes and gear one last time. After last-minute decisions, which included spraying extra lubrication onto their mountain bikes' chains and making sure they had enough hydration, they headed to the start line for a race briefing and to receive their maps.

Ten minutes before the race, no more, no less, event coordinator Dan Holms handed a map to each team.

After studying their charts and plotting their courses atop Nimitz Hill, competitors left the grassy knoll to their first checkpoint. The race contained 10 unique challenges, requiring teams to test their orienteering, navigation, mountain biking, cave exploration and jungle trekking skills. With only three hours allotted to complete the first of three sprint races in the series, only the most skilled and determined racers would walk away as champions.

In a perfect pairing of experience and youth, Tim Wenden, 42, and Mariana Wenden, 14, a father-daughter team, won the race in 1 hour, 17 minutes, 6 seconds, a vast improvement over last year's time. When they paired with each other in 2022, they placed fourth. But with their combination of a cunning veteran and fearless, youthful exuberance, the Wendens soared to the top of the podium.

Before starting their quest, Tim Wenden grabbed the map and began formulating a plan. A first glance confirmed that this was going to be a relatively easy race.

“It wasn't too technical,” he said. “A lot of the areas are quite commonly known spots, so there are a lot of trails to all the areas.”

With his mind at ease and a game plan set, the Wendens set out to conquer the course tackling the most difficult challenges first, then the easier ones.

“You have got to try to maximize your time and minimize your energy,” said Tim Wenden, sharing his strategy. “Sometimes you have to use your energy to save the time, or sometimes you’ve got to use a bit of extra time to save your energy.”

Teach a girl to trek

Besides securing bragging rights and bringing home the hardware, Tim Wenden is even more impressed with his teenager's composure. While he definitely took control of the reins, his goal was to instill enough knowledge in his daughter so she can ditch dad and compete with her friends.

“My ultimate goal is for her to do this by herself with someone her own age and without my assistance,” he said. “When they start doing it as a team with someone their own age, they get to develop as a group.”

For now, Mariana Wenden is happy that her dad leads the team and soaks in his expansive knowledge, even if some of the suggestions are relayed at a high-decibel frenzy.

“He can yell at me and I understand,” Mariana Wenden said. “It's pushing me to do my best.”

She also understands that she still needs her father’s guidance, but feels when she turns 16 she will be capable of leading her own team.

“It'll probably take a couple more races, especially with the orienteering side of it because I'm not very good with a compass,” she said. “But, hopefully, within maybe two years, I'll get to do it with some of my friends.”

The COVID connection

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the island shut down and sports shuttered, the Wendens, more than a bit antsy, were eager for competition. So in 2022 they began training together.

“We started this last year, coming out of COVID, looking for things to do,” Tim Wenden said. “And this was just the perfect thing to get us outside and bond as a family.”

After just one year as a competitive team, the Wendens are at the top of their game.

“We struggled a little bit,” Tim Wenden said, adding that it took a while for the pair to click. “But we’re doing better now.”

Achieving the podium

The second-place finishers, John Hawley and Phil Law, completed the race in 1:21:12, a mere four minutes and six seconds behind the Wendens. Rounding out the podium, in 1:29:40, Brian Christner and Tim Wallace earned the bronze medal.

Wallace, who competed in GEAR 2009 when it was a 24-hour race, placed seventh in that competition. Fourteen years later, he and his new partner performed above the fold.

Two weeks before Sunday’s race, Christner’s racing resume contained exactly zero adventure races, but he was pumped to give it a try.

“Tim over here says, ‘Hey, you want to do a race?’” said Christner, recalling a conversation with Wallace.

“I knew nothing about it. I said, ‘Yeah, sure!’” Christner said.

As luck would have it, GEAR fell on the same day as the Guam Visitors Bureau's 13th annual Guam Ko’ko’ Road Race. Instead of choosing which race to compete in, he opted for both.

“I actually did the ko’ko’ race before this race,” he said. “I did the 10K there and then I raced up here.”

Christner said his expectations for GEAR were to have fun, and to enjoy a little bit of mountain biking and hiking.

“It was a blast,” he said.

Wallace, hoping for an equally fun time, was not disappointed.

“My goal was to have fun and get dirty,” he said, adding that they beat expectations by well over an hour, which was a huge bonus.

Military training and experience

Like the Wendens, Christner was familiar with the local terrain and he and Wallace quickly plotted their course.

“I knew this area very well. I've mountain biked this area so much that it was pretty easy,” Christner said. “As soon as I knew where the checkpoints were, I was like, ‘OK, this way, that way, this way, that way.’ We had a plan, which ones to go to and the best routes to get to them. So it was pretty good. And we communicated well, just to make sure we're also on top of each other's hydration and fitness.”

Races will become more difficult

While most teams experienced little trouble navigating the 6-square-kilometer course, Holms said subsequent races will have higher degrees of difficulty.

“The next race, I'll probably add two extra checkpoints, probably go to 12 checkpoints,” he said. “The race after that, we will probably go to 14 checkpoints and our grid is going to expand a little bit with each race.”

The next GEAR, at a location to be determined, is scheduled for Sunday, May 14. Interested competitors are urged to call Southern Mountain Gear at 671-477-GEAR or email dan@southernmountaingear.com.

Holms said that he was happy to have 11 teams that participated in the event and hopes even more will join in the next race. He also said he is eager to share the island’s natural beauty with others, much of which remains pristine and untouched.

“There are these natural features of the island that have been here for hundreds of thousands of years,” he said. “And we want people to see them and enjoy this island that maybe they wouldn't normally see.”