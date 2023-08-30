Editor's note: This is the first part of a two-part series on Guam's athletes participating in the 2023 Vinfast Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Lahti, Finland.

In the weeks and months that lead up to the 2023 Vinfast Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Lahti, Finland, Craig Weymouth’s training was intense but had not prepared him for what he was about experience.

After a later than anticipated start time to Sunday’s race, a by-product of more than 3,100 male athletes competing in the professional and different age divisions, Weymouth, charged through the water the best he could. After a 35 minute, 17 second swim in Lake Vesijärvi, he exited the water and entered transition – cold but thankful that his wetsuit had kept him warm enough to post a respectable time.

After an 8:12 rest and about five minutes into the bike, the weather soured, the temperature dipped into the 50s, and the heavens began to drop a steady, near-freezing rain.

As Weymouth powered and pedaled through the FulGaz bike course, a 56-mile ride through Finnish countryside, small villages and gently rolling hills, his body temperature plummeted. Nearly three hours of sustaining refrigerator-like temperatures had taken its toll on the Guam Triathlon Federation president.

“I came into the transition area, was really feeling bad," he said. "Not sure what hypothermia feels like, just know I was not right. Trying to even get my shoes on was a real challenge,” added Weymouth, who, as confusion set in and dexterity waned, was experiencing the initial stages of hypothermia.

“By far the toughest bike ride I have experienced,” he said. “Never been that cold for an extended period of time. Just miserable.”

As Weymouth entered transition and did his best to remain positive and raise his core body temperature in the nine minutes, 17 seconds he allowed himself to recovery, negative thoughts poured through his mind as he contemplated quitting the race.

“Hard to explain all the different things that go through your mind during the difficult times; often question yourself: What am I doing here? Shall I quit now, not even start the run? Shall I sell my bike now, not even pack it to go home? Shall I sell my wetsuit, never put myself through this cold weather race again?” he said.

Less than 10 minutes later, the confusion he was experiencing lessened – somewhat – and some of the feeling returned in his feet. Although he was far from 100%, he exited transition and began the final leg of the race – a brutal half marathon.

A quarter mile into the run he felt a sharp pain in his Achilles tendon. For the next 13 miles, Weymouth hobbled up Salpausselkä ridge, alongside Lake Vesijarv and toward the Salpausselka Ski Jumps.

Two hours and 24 minutes after braving the run, Weymouth, who competed in the Male 55-59 Division, turned into the finish chute. In 6:13:27 after starting the race, he finished Finland.

Despite a race filled with negatives that riddled the usually steadfast elite athlete with self doubt, he finished what he started and was thankful for his fellow athletes and the spectator-lined fans for their support.

“To share that experience with others along the run, suffering as you are, trying to encourage each other, just keep moving, is priceless,” Weymouth said. “The crowd and support through the neighborhoods was fantastic."

"Very happy to have finished. Nothing like crossing the finish line, getting that medal.”

No man is an island

Weymouth wasn’t the only Guamanian that competed in the World Championship. Mylene Garcia, who participated in the Female 50-54 Division Saturday, finished the race in 7:48:20. Tom Schils, who competed in the Male 45-49 Division, crossed the finish line in 5:04:53.

Patrick C Santos, who raced in the Male 60-64 Division, began the swim but did not finish. Reportedly, Santos had been fighting a cold or flu and was unable to complete the race.

Weymouth said that the memories of sharing "the experience with others from Guam will last a lifetime."