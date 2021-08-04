Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part series covering triathlete Craig Weymouth's journey to the World Championships slated for Sept. 18 in Utah.

“A goal without a plan is just a wish.”

“Dream big, work hard.”

“A goal only exists if you are working to make it real.”

For some people, these are inspirational quotes you tag onto your profile or tack onto a vision board. For elite athletes, these words are an embodiment of life – the path to achieving the ultimate dream after months and years of sacrifice, hard work and hard-nosed discipline. And Ironman 70.3 triathlete Craig Weymouth is no exception.

With the death of sports thanks to COVID-19, and restrictions strangling any training opportunity, Weymouth stayed on target, refusing to be deterred. It meant he and his coach, Mieko Carey of BxBODY Pilates Studio, got creative with training.

“We went 16 months without a race, a few virtual events locally,” he said. “As far as training, both the Agana Pool and LeoPalace closed, so we lost access to a pool. The good news is Guam is surrounded by beautiful waters, so we just spent more time in the ocean.”

Picking up the sport only a few years ago, Weymouth had his eye set on qualifying for the world championships set for Sept. 18 in Utah. Last October, Weymouth booked a room in St. George, Utah, ensuring he had a place to stay, now he just needed to qualify.

“With the cancellation of many races, due to COVID, I was running out of time and opportunities. I went online as they started to open up again, next race up, Lubbock Texas,” he said.

On June 27, Weymouth rocking bib No. 53 and the Guam flag firmly in his corner, finished the Ironman 70.3 in 4:52:17. Sixth in his division, 108th in the men’s division and 112th overall, Weymouth destroyed the course and achieved his dream – qualifying for the world championships.

“I am happy to report, we are leaving Texas for what we came for, an entry to St. George!,” he said.

Lubbock storms and murky waters

Lubbock was interesting, he said. Arriving early, he scouted the area. His first impression of the water he had to swim in wasn’t positive.

A posted sign said “no swimming,” and the murkiness after swimming at island beaches was a turnoff.

A park service officer told him he could take a swim, Weymouth said. The park ranger also added that not even money could get him to jump in the water.

Weymouth and his wife drove to a local pool instead. But, he realized he couldn’t let the murky water be a deterrent to his overall goal. The next morning, two days until competition, he drove back but the Ironman folks had obviously arrived and they were clear: “No Swimming” at all.

On Saturday evening, he woke up to the sounds of a typhoon.

“I could not believe it, just pouring rain, wind howling! All I can think about is my poor bike,” he said. His bike had been dropped the day before and was sitting out in the storm.

But on the day of competition, he got his first silver lining. Because of the rain and the cold, the water temperature had dropped below 76 degrees, allowing wetsuits, making him feel infinitely better about getting in the nasty water.

“The visibility was terrible, you couldn’t see your arm!” he said, making it difficult to avoid competitors who may inadvertently kick your head.

Finally out of the water and on the bike, and the heavens smiled on the triathletes.

“The weather turned out to be almost perfect, overcast, no rain,” he said. “While the roads were a bit rough, and some wind, it sure beat rain and typhoon conditions winds I had seen 9 hours earlier!”

With the run around the beautiful sprawling campus of Texas Tech, the sun was out in full force and the temperature near perfect, Weymouth said.

“Coming from Guam, we train for this, so almost an advantage,” he said. “As I approached the finish line, I knew I was just under our goal of 5 hours, so it was a good finish to an interesting week. I ended up sixth out of 57 in my age group, which got me an entry to the world championships."

Check out part 2 of Craig Weymouth's story in tomorrow's edition of The Guam Daily Post.