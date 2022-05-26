Guam’s own Ironman Craig Weymouth topped another goal for himself, walking away with a second-place finish and leaving Ironman 70.3 Vietnam with some hardware.

Weymouth finished second in the 55-59 age division, May 8, settling a score after failing to get a trophy last year at Ironman 70.3 Lubbock. While he posted a spectacular finish at Lubbock, finishing in 4:52:17. Sixth in his division, 108th in the men’s division and 112th overall, Weymouth destroyed the course and achieved his dream – qualifying for the world championships in 2021.

But, Weymouth is a goal-setting machine, and missing the hardware cut by two seconds weighed on his mind, he said. So, he resolved to fix that the next ironman.

“I am happy to report, we are leaving Danang, Vietnam, with what we came for, and just a reminder, every second counts,” Weymouth said.

The winner of the age group would get an opportunity to compete at the World Championships once again. But, the top finisher turned it down, giving Weymouth the opportunity to hit the rocky, unforgiving terrain in St. George, Utah. But, Weymouth passed on the offer.

During the last World Championships, Weymouth said he tore his meniscus. The run course is two laps and the return to town is a super steep downhill incline which is terrible for your knees, he said.

“While St. George is a beautiful city, I can't afford another knee surgery,” he said.

The third place finisher was very happy with Weymouth’s decision as he was waiting to pay for his entry to St. George.

Challenging course

Weymouth said Vietnam was a different beast as the bike and run portions posed some challenges. Ironically, Weymouth said he spent the entire week worrying about the swim instead.

His first real open ocean race, Weymouth was worried the waters would pose the bigger problem. Arriving early as usual, Weymouth spent the week surveying the course and adjusting to the local cuisine.

A walk down to the ocean Tuesday morning was eye opening as he watched the rough waters.

During his walk, he met with local swimmers, who were not connected to the race, and saw they all had homemade swim buoys tied around their waists with a rope. They asked him where his bouy was, but he shook his head.

“This was a poor choice on my part. I just never got past the breaking waves, every time I ducked a wave, another one was right on top of my head,” Weymouth said.

He then realized how far he was out from shore and hit the panic button a bit and decided to get back in quickly. He said the thought did cross his mind that he can’t die in Vietnam.

He continued to watch the water daily and practiced in the hotel pool. Ironman even sent an email saying the swim may be canceled, but everyday the water looked a little better. He swam the course Saturday morning, which helped ease his mind a bit.

“We train countless hours for these races, the last thing you want to see is a portion of a race canceled. I am happy to report the conditions were perfect Sunday morning, and we survived the swim,” Weymouth said.

However, rainy and windy conditions made it tough on the bike course. At one point, there was heavy bike traffic on sections of the road that were undergoing construction. All in all, he said he was happy to survive the intense ride without a flat tire or crash.

Feeling the heat

For the run portion, Weymouth said he had discussed with his wife the night before about wearing a hat "for the first time" to beat the heat.

"She was kind enough to loan me her hat from the world championships last year," he said.

But, when he got off the bike, he said it was still overcast and cloudy so he decided to leave the hat behind.

He was moving along OK, but by mile 10, he really started to feel the heat and the miles on his legs and had to stop at every station to dump cold water on his head to try to stay cool.

“I was fortunate to find a bit of ice at a few stations, but as we got closer to the end, there was no ice in sight,” he said.

Mile 12 was a slight uphill incline, and at that point, he said he was just trying to keep somewhat of a decent pace and calculating exactly how many minutes he needed to reach the finish line and pushing himself to not stop.

“(I was) telling myself, ‘just don’t stop!’ I could honestly hear my coach yelling at me all the way from Guam,” Weymouth said.

As for the hat, the next day his wife asked about it.

“I recalled going back to transition to get the bike and never seeing the hat,” he said. “I lost the hat!”

A strong support crew

He thanked his wife for allowing him to chase the dream and being a fantastic support at every race. He also thanked his brother-in-law for making the trip and being part of the team.

“Anyone who does these types of events knows it does not happen alone,” he said.

His coach and owner of BxBODY Pilates Studio Mieko Carey continues to support and motivate Weymouth to keep pushing.

The guys at Salt House 50 and all the people they train with, and who they follow on Strava, also motivate them to keep going, he said, adding an extra nod to the Guam Port Police for their help when they train on the road at the Port.

“We call it the wind tunnel, great mental training for any conditions outside of Guam,” he said.

As president of the Guam Triathlon Federation, Weymouth is also encouraging anyone interested in the sport to look at the federation’s Facebook page.

They have shorter races coming up one at the end of May, another in June and National Championships in July.