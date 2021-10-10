Guam’s Craig Weymouth was one of the more than 3,400 triathletes who descended on St. George, Utah for the 2021 Ironman 70.3 World Championships. Open only to those who’ve qualified, the Sept. 18 event is a test of endurance and grit – a nod to the elite caliber of athletes who ascend to the highest levels in their respective sport.

Weymouth, who qualified after the Lubbock 70.3, was stellar in his first foray at the world championships. He finished in the top 25% of his age group, the the upper half of all male and among all competitors.

“The race was good, better than expected. We spend months trying to prepare, worrying about things we can’t control, just never know what will happen on race day,” he said. “The local volunteer support and cheering crowds were fantastic.”

Taking advantage of the rough and untamed terrain in the St. George area, the course was brutal and a test of each athlete’s inner fortitude. A ton of uphill, rocky terrain in windy and wet weather in some places – racers who completed the course saw an elevation gain of 3,500 feet.

“This is big elevation over both the bike and run, makes for a very challenging course,” he said. “I guess that is why they hold the world championships here.”

Race day

Knock on wood, Weymouth said he has been very fortunate his last four competitions.

“Once I get out of the water, just try to take to one mile at a time,” he said, adding he didn’t set any records but he was glad it all worked out.

“They posted the water temperature at the reservoir a few days before the race at 78, meaning no wetsuit! Coming from Guam, training in the ocean, the saltwater is more buoyant, also wetsuit, more buoyant,” he said. "I was able to get in a few swims prior to the race. … I call it survival, just happy to get out of the water.”

The bike and the hills posed another issue for Weymouth. While the uphills were good to him thanks to his training, the steep downhills posed a bigger stress for him, he said.

“I worked hard to hold my own on the uphills, only to get passed like I was standing still on the downhill,” he said. “In looking back at my Garmin, I hit a high speed of 40MPH. … Guarantee some of these guys are going 55-60MPH, and in some case, with rain, wind, wet roads!”

The race, which lasted more than five hours, offered a glimpse into Mother Nature’s mercurial side with sun, wind, rain and a little bit of hail switching up the skies for the duration of the race.

But, training for hours at the Guam Port and fighting the rain and dark at the wind tunnel helped Weymouth navigate Utah’s mercurial weather.

Coming off the bike, Weymouth said he felt a slight pull in his hamstring on the first mile of the run. However, Weymouth utilized the aid stations along the run to help him stave off the injury.

As for tackling the hills, he relied on his training at Nimitz to help him navigate Utah’s terrain – trusting his coach’s plan and the last few months running up and down the hill

With the grueling uphills and steep downhills glaring in his face, Weymouth said it was a matter of putting his head down and focusing on finishing.

“I try my best to keep my head down when running up long hills, easier to focus, instead of looking up and thinking I will never make it,” he said. “I have one goal in mind when I approach the first hill at mile 1.5 – never stop, no matter what. … happy to say. I achieved that goal.”

Reflecting on the race, Weymouth said he was happy with his pace on the run, but definitely had to find his mental zone to keep the pain and exhaustion of the hills during the run and bike at bay.

A strong mental game is just as crucial as a physical edge, Weymouth said, especially for athletes competing in long races.

“I try to not let my mind get out front,” he said. “Every once and awhile, you find yourself picturing the finish line with a decent time. Very quickly, you must get your mind back to reality, one mile at a time.”

Initially, Weymouth had hoped to finish similar to his time in Lubbock, until he saw the terrain and the level of competition. However, Weymouth’s time of 5 hours, 33 minutes and 41 seconds was just enough to whet his appetite to pursue another shot at next year’s world championships.

His competitive field was crammed full of retirees and ex-professionals.

“Overall, I feel good,” he said.

Competing against retired and former professionals, Weymouth said these athletes spend hours on their sport.

“The competition is tough,” he said. “The one place I can see for improvement is the downhill on the bike. I will go back home and work on this, but, at the same time, I say ‘arrive alive,’ it’s a fine line!"

What’s next?

Pulling up to the finish line after 70.3 miles, Weymouth said was the best part of the race.

Not the finish line itself, he said, it was “getting to see my wife and friends, Mark and Mary Rose Hilden from Oregon, on the side of the road during the two-lap run course ... just gives you that extra drive that is very much needed at the time.”

With the world championships behind him, Weymouth admits he can’t sit still and he’s already looking for next race.

Some who feeds on the fear of failure, Weymouth says it’s all about finishing, staying focused, never quitting and believing that anything is possible.

Heading back home and training harder to gain another entry into Utah is top of his list. Improving his time is the next. If COVID-19 restrictions lift, Weymouth is hoping to compete in the full Ironman in Cairns, Australia, in June.

“Thanks to my very understanding wife, my wonderful coach, Mieko Carey, family, the friends I train with, the friends on Strava, BxBody Pilates Studio, Hornet Sporting Goods, and the GTF,” he said.

As for people who want to hear Weymouth’s story, he hopes people continue to find inspiration in it. As someone who has fought demons and come out better on the side, he said he hopes his story resonates.

“I only share the story, in hopes of inspiring others to possibly chase a goal, make a change, trying something different. Just remember, you can always go back to the old way, but why not try something different,” he said. “I was afforded this opportunity with a bunch of help along the way, some hard work, but very happy I had the willingness to make that change in life.”