For several of the island’s female football players, the debut of the Women’s Football League Association can’t come soon enough.

But, like much of the sporting world, COVID-19 has stemmed the league’s rise, said Lupe Rose, chief executive officer of the WFLA.

“First, I would like to make this very clear, that the WFLA has not concluded we will be canceling our season launch in 2021,” Rose said.

More than a dozen members of the Guam Women’s Tackle Football League were drafted to play for one of the league’s 32 teams; most of them hoping to suit up for the Los Angeles Fames.

But, Rose said, COVID-19 has prompted a shutdown across California and, like much of the sporting world, launching the league right now isn’t in the cards or within the foreseeable future.

“Unfortunately, with the current condition of the pandemic, we were forced to cancel our introductory exhibition season,” Rose said. “In recent days, in an owners meeting, we shared concern of the deathly wide spread of this pandemic and how it has affected our day-to-day business.”

Rose said team owners and city officials expressed concerns with starting up amid a pandemic, adding it may not be lucrative or safe for the league to start up now.

“As anxious as I am to launch this amazing league and platform for women’s professional football, I have to be mindful of not only our athletes but of our fans, staff, families, front-line and health care workers,” she said in an interview last week.

During a safety conference last week, Rose said city officials were “very, very clear about the effects this pandemic and the catastrophe it would cause if we do not follow the guidelines set before us. They expressed how our hospitals are under siege, and our model shows no end in sight. … The worst is still before us.”

To ensure the league is prepared to cope with the challenges of COVID-19, Rose said the league is working with government officials in several states to secure tests and will be requiring athletes to be vaccinated prior to the launch of the season.

Travel also poses another issue for the league to address, Rose said, adding those concerns are still being worked out.

The league itself is keeping its eyes locked on the end game despite COVID-19, she said, adding the goal is still to produce a quality female football league with a comparable pay structure for its athletes.

“We have built our women’s sports TV network, as well as our other production studios to support the league, along with women’s family football,” she said, emphasizing that sponsorships for teams and pay are still in place.

“In closing, the league is coming together to implement a financial structure for those who will continue to participate on our rosters and in our showcase and exhibition season in 2021. And for those who remain dedicated to the league, we show no signs of cooling down, but want to be mindful that through this pandemic anything can change at a moment’s notice,” she said. “We will be undefeated, uncompromised, unmovable and the most profitable women’s professional football league in the history of the sport.”