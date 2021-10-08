A prominent player in the Women’s Football League Association publicly announced she’s parting ways with the league after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued the league’s owner in connection with fraudulent allegations involving the owner’s beverage company.

Lupe L. Rose, 52, WFLA founder and owner of the league’s LA Fames, recruited around 10 women from Guam to join. The Guam women signed letters of intent to play for her West Coast franchise.

In two years since the formation of the league, the WFLA has yet to host a game.

The league hosted open tryouts in Las Vegas, Nevada, then in December 2019, two months after the Las Vegas scouting combine, the WFLA announced it had signed Santia Deck to a multimillion-dollar contract to play for the Fames.

A news release stated the multimillion-dollar contract would have made Deck the highest paid female tackle football player. It did not mention Deck’s exact salary. The press release has since been deleted from the WFLA website.

“WFLA leadership is thrilled to have her on board,” the 2019 WFLA news release stated about Deck.

On Sept. 20, 2021, Deck posted on her Facebook and Instagram accounts that she is distancing herself from the WFLA.

“I’ve decided to part ways with the WFLA (Women’s Football League Association) to pursue other sport opportunities,” Deck posted. “Stay tuned for what’s next!”

Deck’s withdrawing from the league came just six days after the SEC sued Rose, SHE Beverage Company Inc. and two of its officers in California District Court, alleging SHE Beverage executives defrauded investors out of $15 million. The SEC civil suit alleges that, between 2017 and 2019, Rose, Sonja F. Shelby, 58, and Katherine E. Dirden, 46, “raised over $15 million from unregistered stock sales to more than 2,000 investors from across the country.”

The SEC complaint alleges SHE Beverage's officers defrauded investors living in 38 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.

The SEC alleges investors purchased shares from "SHE Beverage through a variety of means, including cashier’s checks, personal checks, wires, credit cards, transactions through PayPal, cash or by deposits directly into SHE Beverage’s bank account."

SHE Beverage, located in Lancaster, California, has described itself as a specialty beverage company catering to women.

“SHE Beverage was promoted primarily as a women-owned beverage manufacturer, selling beer and other brewed drinks, wine, and bottled water, aimed at female consumers,” the SEC stated in the lawsuit.

The suit alleges that “SHE Beverage and its principals falsely represented to investors that they would use 30% of the offering proceeds to purchase beverage inventory,” but spent “approximately 2% of the monies they raised on beverages.”

The suit alleges that at least half of investors’ money, or $7.5 million, including cash withdrawals, was used to “pay personal expenses such as cars and trucks, rent, luxury retail goods, and trips to casinos.”

SHE Beverage’s legal counsel denied the allegations.

“Our clients are looking forward to having all of the facts come out and putting this matter behind them as soon as possible,” Brent Baker, an attorney for Parsons Behle & Latimer told The Guam Daily Post. “Our position is the SEC’s allegations are untrue and unproven.”

The WFLA, up until the date the lawsuit was filed, had been promoting its league actively on social media, but its Facebook page appears to have been deleted.

In a March 2021 news release, the WFLA announced that the league will not host its first games until 2022.

"Team owners have met with the CEO (Rose) and Commissioner (Brandon Shelby) of the league and have unanimously decided to 'officially' embark on this new journey after a period of promotional activities which shall acclimate both the players and the fans to this new league," the release stated. "The remainder of 2021 will be used as a building year, giving our amazing sponsors and brand partners opportunities to implement the best offerings for our upcoming season; fan and player experiences."

The Guam Daily Post has contacted Parsons Behle & Latimer for further comment on when the WFLA’s inaugural season will kick off, but has not received a response.