Hafa Adai and welcome to Part 2 of "What's on your Wish List?"

This is the Family Edition ... and some leftover peeps who couldn't fit in the first edition. Don't get mad, Joy, you're not leftovers. You just couldn't fit in the first edition. You're our favorite Enderun player. And, we wanted to make sure you got your time on our page.

Now, you might be saying to yourself that Christmas is over. But, this is Guam and it's not yet Three Kings, so still good. Christmas gifts are always welcome.

Normally, we race to cover every event, but this time, we wanted to embrace the softer side of sports, the sappy side, and we asked two simple questions:

• What do you want for Christmas? and

• Do you have any New Year's resolutions?

We loved the responses. Everybody was great about getting back to us. Some were silly, some were sweet, but all were genuine and we appreciate all of you.

Here they are. The order is random, so don't expect anything organized from us.

The Calma sisters, Weightlifting

Since Pacific Games, the three – Dayanara, Dayalani and Dayamaya – have made a name for themselves on the sports scene, highlighting Olympic weightlifting as a sport that the island can do well in. Don't let their sweet demeanor or their small stature fool you; these sisters can probably lift you and throw you to the ground a couple of times without breaking a sweat. So, if you see them, just smile and BE NICE.

Despite how different the three are, at their heart, they are the same. All three had the same Christmas wish – to have their extended family here for the holidays.

"I just wish we could spend Christmas together again because the holidays don't feel the same without them," Dayamaya said, adding a pair of "white slip-on Vans" would also be nice.

Maya is also taking a big step in 2020.

"For the longest time. I worry what people think. This year, I want to focus on my mental and physical health," she said. "I don't want to be with anyone who (gives) off negative vibes."

Lani echoed her sister's sentiments.

Being more confident in herself and her skill level is a big one, she said, adding she wants to focus on living in the moment instead of worrying about what's next.

Nara, the oldest, said her new year will be focused on "doing things that continue to make me happy – my business, my family and my training."

The Acostas, baseball

For Kevin Acosta and his son, Evan, baseball is life.

For Christmas, Kevin Acosta said he wished for "everyone to come together and do good things in our community." Sticking with a community-first mentality and bettering the lives of the people, Acosta said his resolution was aimed at being a better and positive influence on the island's youth.

Evan said a catcher's mitt for Christmas would be awesome. His resolution is more of a mindset for him, he said. "Be more responsible. Train more in baseball and continue to do good in school."

Mandell brothers .. For Derek, it's Track and Field/Road Racing. For Desmond, it's running.

So, there's two Mandells – Derek and Desmond III. Just a heads up, one is a runner (Derek). The other swears he's one, too. We just aren't sure if we believe him ... yet.

Desmond, he's the funny one.

For Christmas, he hopes someone will give him his hairline back. Here at the Post, we have reached out in an effort to help find it, but it's not looking good. No one has seen hide nor hair of it since 2003. (See what we did there?)

On a serious note, his resolution is to be the best dad, spend as much time as possible with his daughter, Brynn, and enjoy being a father to the young runner ... and, yes, she is a runner.

We were lucky to catch Derek, the younger brother and the runner of the family, on one of his runs. If you don't know which one he is, he's the one you see running around, at all hours of the day. In fact, we have a theory that he doesn't truly stop running. He just gets a drink and then goes back out again.

For Christmas, Derek may want to reach out to his mom for this one. Apparently, it's been a while.

"I've been patiently waiting for Santa to get me a Nintendo Power Glove since 1990 ... maybe, this is the year," he said.

When asked about a resolution, Mandell was doubtful he'd take one on.

"I can't seem to remember if I followed my resolution this year, so maybe not," he said.

We get it.

The Miranda family – Basketball, Soccer and Running (except for Jun, he doesn't run)

The Mirandas are a close family. I mean, look at the jammies, man. The three – Jacob, Chloe and Jun – all play sports. It's mom Bonnie who coaches and keeps them in line. And, you may not see Jun playing, but he's his kids' best supporter. You'll find him at alumni tournaments tearing it up and then looking for Motrin.

Jun said he wants "basketball shoes and good health for my family and friends."

His resolution? "To get back in shape, so my kids don't beat me in basketball," he said. "I mean, round is a shape."

We agree.

Chloe says she never knows what she wants, despite Christmas being her favorite holiday. "All I look forward to during Christmas is spending time with my family and friends. Opening gifts is just a plus," she said.

The college student said her resolution is aimed at getting back in shape and balancing her school load to make her schedule more manageable.

The youngest, Jacob, said what every sophomore in high school dreams of: He wants a new car

Resolution? "To improve in academics and athletics."

Joy Pangilinan, Basketball

For Pangilinan, she wants world peace for Christmas. And, that answer is why she's our favorite. Everybody thinks it, but no one said it.

"I want world peace! I want the world to be happy, healthy and, overall, have equality," she said.

And, always a forward thinker, the Titan guard is looking to ensure her future is bright.

She said she wants to "make sure every day that passes is a step closer to my future, so I can be successful."

Alschea Grape, Basketball

For Grape, who also plays for Enderun, he's glad to be home with family and friends and surrounded by people he enjoys.

"I am blessed to be able to spend the holidays back at home and there's nothing more I can ask for," he said. "But, a new iPhone wouldn't hurt!"

Way to slip that in, Grape!

Resolution? His goal, he said, "is to surround myself with positive people and work extra hard toward my goals."

Talan Cruz, Football

For the 7-year-old, he had to tone down the Gucci on his list. He truly put that first. But, umm, his mom read it. Instead, the always-smiling Cruz turned around and asked for a Lakers shirt, a game or shoes. His focus for next year is "to get ready to get hit" in football.

Jarret Ko, Basketball

The 11-year-old kept it simple: "a shirt, a sweater or shoes." His focus for next year was to improve his shooting to be a better threat in his favorite sport.

Camden Camacho, Tennis

We were lucky to catch Camacho taking a break from his busy schedule at George Fox University.

Camacho's Christmas wish is simple and we hope he got it.

"Fiesta food!" he said. "Because I don't get it at college."

Juggling his schedule is a feat in itself, he said, adding his resolution for the year is to manage his time and his schedule better to ensure his success.

Jeremiah Camacho, Bowling

We were lucky to catch Miah in between trips between here and somewhere in Asia representing the island in bowling.

Amazingly, Camacho just wants "some new bowling equipment and new shoes" for Christmas. OK, it wasn't a surprise. But, we needed some drama for our last entry.

His resolution? "Just to get back into shape," the high school junior said. "Kind of let myself go this year, and I want to start it back up again."

Happy New Year

And, that's it from us here at The Guam Daily Post. We hope you enjoyed our short foray into the fun side. Gotta get back to work now.

We wish 2020 will bring all of you the peace, love, laughter and prosperity you deserve. Happy holidays and best wishes for 2020 from all of us at The Post to all of you!