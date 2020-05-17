St. John’s School graduating senior Hallie Wigsten will be leaving island to attend Santa Clara University in California this fall.

Definitely one of the stars of this year’s graduating class, Wigsten, a charismatic leader, was a three-sport star for the Knights in volleyball, beach volleyball and soccer. She hasn’t committed to playing sports at the college level, but is leaving open the chance to walk on depending what happens with the school year. The NCAA D1 Broncos play in the West Coast Conference.

“That will definitely factor into a lot of my future decisions,” said Wigsten, who will be majoring in business at Santa Clara.

Wigsten feels she can compete at the college level on any field.

“I’ve looked at the girls on the roster, and they aren’t very much taller,” said Wigsten, one of the top outside hitters on Guam despite not being the tallest. “I know I will have to work hard to play at that level.”

Wigsten first started playing volleyball in middle school. Almost forced into the sport by her father, Wigsten said she remembers coming home crying after the first practice. But she gradually began to enjoy the finer aspects of the sport and coaches like Chris Shepherd helped make the sport fun, she said.

“He is so much fun and taught me so much about volleyball,” credited Wigsten.

She won back-to-back high school beach volleyball titles for the Knights alongside her long-time “partner in crime” Tylee Shepherd. The duo has helped bring the sport to the forefront at the high school level, and Wigsten hopes even more girls sign up next year.

“It was fun to be a part of the first season, me and Tylee have been teammates since middle school, but it was bittersweet because I didn’t know it was my last chance to win a championship,” said Wigsten, who wasn’t able to play her senior soccer season in the fourth quarter due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

“I’m proud that the league will last and, hopefully, more and more girls will play,” said Wigsten.

Wigsten was thwarted any chance of a high school championship on the indoor volleyball court against powerhouse Notre Dame High School. The two teams – the Royals and the Knights – provided fans with an electrifying finals performance three years in a row.

“You want to win, but I’m grateful to play with so many great girls and to make it to the championship three straight years,” she expressed.

As ferocious as she is with a kill shot, Wigsten is just as lethal as one of the top defenders on the Knights girls’ soccer team. She earned first team all-island honors in her junior year and knew the Knights had a strong team this year.

The loss of her senior year has given her motivation to possibly try to play college soccer.

“Especially since I wasn’t able to get my final season this year, it only gives me more reason to when I get out there,” Wigsten said. “It is hard because so many seniors lost so much of their last year, but you have to move on and keep going.”

While she readily admits basketball isn't her first sport, Wigsten was a defensive presence, part of a stellar Knights' squad that finished fourth this past school year. The upstart Knights had a near-Cinderella finish, upsetting the top-seeded George Washington Geckos to advance to the semifinals.

A leader on and off the court

While fans often noticed Wigsten's skill and athleticism on the court and on the field, her coaches said Wigsten was more than a deadly hitter or a knock-down defender. Her actions and words exemplified the total athlete.

Her volleyball coach, Chris Shepherd, had much to say about the anchor for his team. He commended her ability to bring up her teammates and her willingness to shine in the game's biggest moments.

"She brings so much confidence to her teammates and coaches," he said. "She is a dedicated and hard working athlete who is not afraid, but actually wants to be a part, of the biggest moments in a game."

Shepherd said it was hard to find just one good thing to say about his star athlete.

"It has been such a joy and honor to be her coach since middle school in both volleyball and beach volleyball," he said, adding her ability to be the go-to will be sorely missed on the Knights' roster. "More importantly though, is that she is a great person. For that reason alone, I will certainly miss her."

After years of teaming up with his daughter, Tylee, Wigsten's self-proclaimed "partner in crime", Shepherd said, "(Hallie) is family. ... I know she will do great things in the next chapter of her life. I wish her all the best!"

Wigsten's basketball coach, Fred Peters, echoed Shepherd's sentiments, adding there is no doubt that her leadership and style of play will be missed on the Knights' roster.

"Hallie was one of St. John's true leaders both off and on the court," he said. "Volleyball and soccer were her main sports, but she even excelled her senior year at basketball, especially on defense."

A nod to her willingness to lead and share her knowledge, Peters shared a story of Wigsten volunteering her knowledge, coming around during summer to "help kids who were just starting out with the sport."

Thankful for all the opportunities

Wigsten said she is grateful for the opportunities she has received, but quickly points out she couldn’t be where she was today with her parents, John and Sophia Wigsten, who always encouraged her playing sports and supported her off island sports competition that helped her grow on and off the courts.

“I grew so much from sports,” Wigsten said.

Wigsten is also eager to continue to cheer on Knights next year, which will include her younger sister, Ella.

“One chapter ends, another one begins,” said Wigsten, adding her sister’s best sport is basketball.

Wigsten admits she will miss home games at Dale J. Jenkins Gymnasium and hanging out with her teammates more than anything.

“You make so many relationships from sports, that is what I will miss,” she said.

For now, she is preparing for classes at Santa Clara in the fall, already making friends through online orientation. The reality is there may be no college this year and no sports.

“I just have to stay ready, stay in shape and see what happens,” pointed out Wigsten.

When she has to leave, she said she knows she will miss island life.

“Guam is home, it’s where I grew up and all my friends are.”