While Astumbo’s last bucket found the back of the net, it wasn’t enough and the final buzzer reverberated through the Luis P. Untalan Middle School gym, triggering a celebration through the Wildcat faithful.

The win was fantastic, said eighth grader Cadence Guzman, but winning a title and taking home some hardware on the day of her promotional was “incredible.”

Claiming the ISA Girls’ Middle School Championship was a spectacular cap on her 8th grade sports career, Guzman said, adding, “we came in second place for both soccer and volleyball so being able to win a championship title with all my teammates is something I can never forget.”

Guzman and Jaelyn Han, both of whom plan to suit up for the John F. Kennedy Islanders in high school, were the engines in the Wildcat championship. The duo combined for 16 of the team’s 23 points and assisted on the remaining baskets as they edged out the Astumbo Dragons 23-20 for the coveted trophy.

The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions meant a packed house, a sweltering gym and fans roaring with every move.

It’s been a while, but fans knew what to do, their cheers shaking the gym and motivating each team to bring on their best

“Playing in front of a large crowd made the experience feel more real,” Guzman said. “I was excited but I did have a little nerves that I blocked out the moment the game started.”

Han echoed her teammate’s sentiments, admitting to a little bit of nerves.

“Playing in front of a large crowd was exciting, but at the same time had a little nervousness in me. But I knew that I had to stay on top and just block the crowd out,” Han said.

Head Coach Merwin Martin, who also recently celebrated a girls’ basketball championship with the JFK Islanders, said it was great to have some sense of normalcy once again.

“It’s nice to see fans get caught up in the game and cheer for their respective teams. Having a packed gym brings an element to the game that was lacking during the height of the pandemic,” he said.

Martin, who coaches with his wife, Abby, gave the credit to his athletes for bring a title home to Untalan.

“They are all hard workers. Coach Abby and I have been fortunate the past three seasons to have a great group of girls who are willing to learn and get better each day,” he said. “A lot of our players this season are beginners, and they’ve come a long way from the first day of tryouts to the last game of our season.”

Looking back on a successful season, Martin said he hopes his lessons carry beyond the court and that his athletes take those lessons apply them to their lives.

“You get what you put in. Regardless of how much talent they have, nothing can substitute hard work,” he said. “I hope that Coach Abby and I have done our best to teach them the fundamentals of the game. I hope our girls continue to play the game of basketball and do well at the next level.”

Looking ahead to high school

With their middle school hoops days firmly behind them, Guzman and Han said they’re looking forward to playing in high school.

Recognizing they have some work to do, the duo expects to work hard if they’re joining JFK’s championship team for soccer and basketball.

Teamwork is at the core of her sports lessons, she said, emphasizing the need to communicate and understand teammates in order to instill trust in competition.

A multisport athlete, Han said she is looking forward to suiting up for the green and gold in volleyball, basketball and soccer.

“It’s hard to pick a favorite sport because I’ve put a lot of time and effort into both basketball and soccer,” she said.

Guzman plans to suit up for the same sports, and agreed it’s hard to choose because she grew up playing basketball and soccer.

While sport-specific skills are always a must, Guzman said she will hope that her ability to communicate and leadership will translate well as she works to elevate her game.

The duo – both of whom shine in sport they play – hope they can be an asset. No expectations, the two just hope they can play at the next level and compete.

It takes teamwork

While the duo did the heavy lifting for much of the season, they said the championship wouldn’t have possible without their teammates. Both thanked their coaches and teammates for pulling together and working hard towards a common goal.

Han added a huge thank you to her parents “for all the support that provide me by showing up to all my games, and my dad for all his talks on how I can improve.”

“We wouldn’t have won this title without all of them,” Guzman said. “I want to thank my parents and supporters for always supporting me through my sports career and always reminding me to never give up.”

Martin was quick to credit his previous coaches for their guidance and support.

“I’ve been blessed to be around great coaches – from Coach (Joe) Taitano, (Arleen) Mad, (EJ) Calvo, (Sid) Guzman and (Jin) Han to name a few,” he said. “I learned a lot from all of them and I took all the good things I learned and applied it to my own philosophy.”

But, one of his biggest reasons for his success has been having Abby, his wife, at his side in all his games.

“I couldn’t have been this successful if I didn’t have the support of my wife (Coach Abby). People don’t realize how much help she provides for every time I coach a game. We share the same philosophy and she is never afraid to tell me the truth,” he said.

Uber competitive and honest to a fault, the couple has found a way to mesh their love for the sport, elevate play and help athletes develop a love for the game.

“We love coaching together. We’re both competitive, so we constantly give each other feedback,” Martin said. “Abby and I came from the same basketball program at JFK, so our philosophy and knowledge of the game is in sync. She is definitely the backbone to all the success I’ve had as a coach.”