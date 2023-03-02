The Wings FC opened the scoring gates in the second half to power past top-ranked Bank of Guam Strykers FC 4-2 in of the Budweiser Soccer League Premier Division Sunday evening at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

The Wings broke the scoreless first-half deadlock one minute into the second half after Shuntaro Suzuki finished a Nathan Nuwer cross from the right side.

The Strykers’ patience to keep possession paid off nine minutes later when Marcus Lopez challenged Wings FC goalkeeper Jacob Toves in the air on a pass into the box, which sent the ball back into play to set up Samuel Stenson for the follow-up.

The Wings FC took the lead again a minute later with a goal by Yvan Tcheugoue. The seesaw half continued with the Strykers leveling the match in the 74th minute with a goal from Jason Cunliffe, but unanswered goals from the Wings’ Levi Buckwalter and Nicholas Moore sealed the win for the Wings.

Four of Sunday evening’s scorers from both sides featured on Guam youth national teams last year. Suzuki and Buckwalter played for Guam’s U20 men’s national team in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifier in Laos in September 2022. Stenson and Moore played for Guam’s U17 men’s national team in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifier in Indonesia in October 2022.

With the win, the Wings move up to 2-1 in league standings and into a three-way tie for first place with the Bank of Guam Strykers FC and Islanders FC.

In Sunday's other match, Quality Distributors picked up its first win with a 4-0 shutout of Guam Shipyard. Brandon Auayan finished the match with a hat trick and teammate Evan Cooney also scored.

Quality moved up to 1-3 with the win, while Shipyard fell to 1-2.

The Premier Division continues Saturday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. with Wings FC taking on Guam Shipyard followed by Bank of Guam Strykers FC taking on Islanders FC at 8:30 p.m. Both matches are at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

The schedule is available at guamfa.powerupsports.com.