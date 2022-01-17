Those interested in becoming a part of the island’s premier women’s soccer team should take part in this week’s training sessions – all of which are open to interested athletes who fit the requirements to suit up for the teams.

In the summer, the squads were in full tilt as they prepared for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ Qualifiers Group D competition in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, a neutral venue. The October competition marked Guam’s return to the competition after an 18-year absence on the continental stage.

In an effort to build domestic talent and elevate the play of the island's representatives, Guam Football Association’s Head of Women’s Football, Sakiko Ogura, is inviting all players to open training for four national training squads: Masakåda, U20 Women’s, U17 Women’s and U14 Girls, beginning Monday at the GFA National Training Center.

In addition to open training sessions for players, Ogura and her staff will be hosting an open house event Monday evening for parents of players at the U14-U20 age levels.

“We want to identify players in Guam who love to play football and have a desire to develop into elite players to compete at the international level,” Ogura said. “It’s important that we give an opportunity to all, especially for players at a young age. Also, we want to give the parents of these young players more information about the program and the goals of the program for at least the next five years.”

For parents of players at the U14 and U17 age division, an open house event is set for 5:45 p.m. at the second floor lanai at the GFA National Training Center. For parents of players at the U20 age division, the open house event is set for 7:15 p.m., also at the second floor lanai of the GFA National Training Center.

Open training sessions for the U14 and U17 age groups will be held Jan. 17-19 and Jan. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For the U20 age group and the Women’s National team, opening training sessions will be held from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on the same dates.

All four age groups will have one final open training session Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The eligible player birth years for each group are:

• U14: 2010-2012

• U17: 2007-2009

• U20: 2004-2005

• Women’s: 2003 and older

For information about the upcoming events for the women’s program or other inquiries, e-mail technical@theguamfa.com.

(Daily Post Staff)