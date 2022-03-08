In its second week, the Guam Basketball Confederation_BallHers 2022 Open Women’s League is hitting a different vibe – one that resonates well with ballers of all different levels.

With opportunities for women’s basketball beyond high school almost nil, the Sunday league offers female athletes the chance to pit their skills against hardwood stars old and young. Currently fielding six teams with rosters of 12-20 depending on the team, the athletes range in age from 14 to 50+. Some island famous names have hit the courts for the first time in years, while others are fresh off a high school season and looking to fix their game before the next.

The brainchild of BallHers Club and a growing partnership with GBC, the league aims to bridge the gap in competition after high school and promote the sport of basketball, said Jill Acda, the league’s organizer and president of BallHers. The organization also looks to grow a healthy sisterhood and lifestyle through sport.

“Overall, we want to be able to have a place for women all ages to play, train, develop, mentor and support other women in/through basketball. A type of sisterhood through basketball spreading love and passion into all that basketball can bring,” Acda said.

But, it’s also an opportunity to elevate the competition level, she said.

“We also want women to be able to train at a higher level locally to represent our island in basketball competitions and for all to know that Guam Basketball Confederation has the support and resources for such things,” she added.

“GBC is excited about the continued growth of women’s basketball on Guam. As an organization, our objective will always be to use the resources we have to provide opportunities for women to play and enjoy the game,” said GBC Executive Director David Kenah. “We’re excited to partner with the BallHers Basketball Club and we are grateful to BallHers President and GBC Board member Jill Acda for her continued work in the execution of this league.”

Kenah said there’s more to come for the island’s basketball scene.

“2022 will continue to be an exciting year for basketball on Guam as we increase our focus on youth development and work to create more opportunities for women and girls of all ages,” he said.

Acda said it had been tough growing the sport among older female athletes. While many were willing to play, there were too many obstacles, she said.

“In the past, many of us women have tried to coordinate and motivate women to want to come out to play ball together, and the older we got, the less time and commitment we were willing to give,” Acda said, adding some days they’d see five at an open court or 20.

Despite the limited numbers, Acda and her BallHers committee – Rebecca Aguon, Johana Taimanglo-Valenzuela and Jessica Dela Cruz Santos- – pushed forward, wanting their vision to come to fruition. The partnership with GBC and FIBA has also helped shape their mission to foster a healthy lifestyle through sport.

But, Acda said, it was important that the league welcome players new to the sport or returning after years away from the court due to family, life and career obligations.

“We wanted to still leave room for those that were either new to basketball, the community, and/or didn't have a team to have a place to come and make friends, have fun, and grow the women's basketball programs for the island,” she said.

The result was Sundays at the National Basketball Training Center in Tiyan. From 12-4 p.m., the gym is loud with families cheering for their favorite athlete. With the rust slowly wearing off, teams are becoming more competitive and several talents have already emerged.

Acda said the feedback has been positive even while the competition heats up.

“Many women have expressed how happy they are to see and have opportunities to play,” she said. “Several husbands, boyfriends, fathers, and relatives have said how great it is to be able to support the ladies and to know that there's a avenue and opportunities for the different female generations to be motivated and build excitement and passion to play basketball.”

She thanked FIBA and GBC for partnering with BallHers and bringing the community together.

And, while the schedules are out, Acda said, the door is still open for those who want field a team or join one.

“We want every female know that no matter how old or young, there's a place for you in basketball,” she said

