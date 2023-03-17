President and founder of the International Women's Flag Football Association, Diane Beruldsen, is on Guam until March 20 to train women on the island in 8-on-8, semi-blocking flag football. Training for the newly-formed Flag Football Ladies Association of Guam league is ongoing and teams are seeking players to add to their rosters.

Linda Salas, FFLAG president, said that women wanting to join FFLAG can contact her at 671-788-3856.

With four teams, over 100 players and a team of female officials will receive training in 8-on-8 style flag football to include the intricacies of field goals, punting, kickoffs, fake kicks, blocking from shoulder to waist, rushing from the scrimmage line, and gaining first downs.

“IWFFA flag football rules are the closest set of flag football rules to NFL rules, but we play with eight players on the field instead of 11,” Beruldsen said. “There are no helmets or shoulder pads, no tackling and no fumbles.”

Salas said she contacted IWFFA and shared her interest in having Guam join the IWFFA.

“There were three organizations I was interested in joining,” Salas said. “However, it was the IWFFA who I saw treated the women very nice. They produce a women's flag football magazine, which was all about the women and girls. They also send out a monthly flag football (newsletter) which was very informative, and the IWFFA looked very supportive of all their women.”

According to the IWFFA, Guam is the first jurisdiction in the Asia-Pacific region that falls under the umbrella of the IWFFA, and the sanctioned FFLAG league members have some huge tasks in front of them.

“For the first year, the women learn to play by IWFFA rules and, the second year, each women's team will coach a girls flag football team. We want young girls to see the women in leadership positions and to know that they too can be a coach and leader when they get older. The girls will play for free. They will not pay to play. Ages 8-11 years will be sponsored by the IWFFA as well as local businesses,” the association stated in a press release.

“We are a women's organization who strives to empower females all over the world, putting the women in leadership positions,” Beruldsen stated in the press release. “We want to develop the female style of playing flag football and are a unity of women all over the world in close to two dozen countries that include Norway, Sweden, Spain, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Jamaica, Morocco, USA, Guam, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico.”

Recently, the IWFFA was successful in getting asylum for 70 of their Afghan female players and their families to Mexico, after the Taliban took over their country by recruiting the legal forces of Aldea law firm and Greenberg Traurig, Beruldsen stated in the press release. The first group of 37 Afghans arrived in Mexico City on Nov. 16, 2021. The work of the IWFFA continues to raise money to fly the second group of Afghans to Mexico.

Donations can be made at gofund.me/607f586d.

Following a week of training, Guam will host the first IWFFA-Guam Friendship Games, which will take place Sunday, March 19, at the University of Guam.

The tournament consists of four teams competing in a round-robin format. The top two teams will play for the championship. Spectators are encouraged to cheer on the Honey Badgers, Island Stunnerz, Steel Legacy and OG Crushers. Competition kicks off at 10 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

Salas stated that an all-star team from Guam has been invited to compete in the 32nd annual Kelly McGillis Classic International Female Flag Football Championships Jan. 23-29 in Key West, Florida.