The next phase of Guam’s elite futsal development will be highlighted by a pair of women’s futsal friendlies against the Philippines beginning Oct. 15 in Manila.

“The team and I would like to give fans something to be excited about as we showcase Guam’s potential in women’s futsal and come back with encouraging results,” said Ross Awa, Guam Football Association Assistant technical director and director of the women’s program. “The team will play two friendly matches against the Philippines and the players are excited to compete. This will begin to pave a pathway for our players to represent Guam in the future through futsal.”

Awa called up 14 players to take part in the friendly matches, the first of its kind for the women’s game. The 14 players are goalkeepers Ashley Besagar and Chyna Ramirez, and players Elisha Benavente-Meneses, Ariya Cruz, Hannah Cruz, Erlissa Delfin, Olivia Haddock, Maya Iriarte, Analea Meno, Koharu Minato, Colleen Naden, Richelle Ragadio, Arisa Recella and India Sheppard.

On staff with Awa are assistant coach Thomas Castro, team doctor Heidi Griffiths, and team physiotherapist Walfred Javier.

The matches will be played against the Philippines on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. Both matches will be played at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex. Guam’s players began officially training for futsal in late August, with training sessions four times per week at the Guam Sports Complex Gym and training matches on the weekends.

Preparation for and competition in international matches is at the pinnacle of GFA’s futsal development strategy, supported by enhanced domestic club competition from the youth level to adult level. Another futsal first earlier this year was the GFA Youth Futsal League, which featured teams in both the U15 Boys and U15 Girls categories. Tumon Typhoons FC won both inaugural competitions.

“I hope that futsal becomes a game changer for the women’s program and establishes an integrated approach in our youth development as well,” Awa said. “The sport provides a myriad of benefits technically and tactically for the players.

“The first half of the year, we introduced a U15 futsal competition that provided GFA’s member clubs with an opportunity to experience a new avenue of the game.

“It was a great turnout and I hope the clubs look forward to making this an annual competition for their players. Futsal will enhance players’ technical abilities and decision-making during regular youth leagues,” Awa added.

The Guam Women’s Futsal Team departs Guam Friday morning to Manila. The friendly matches will be part of an ongoing exchange between Guam and the Philippines, Awa said.

“I would like to thank GFA President Tino San Gil and the executives, including chairman of GFA’s Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee Fred Alig II, for their support as we build on the potential of Guam’s athletes in futsal,” Awa said. “Also, in GFA’s infrastructure plans is the construction of an international futsal hall at the Agat Soccer Complex and this will be a key driver for our overall strategy.”