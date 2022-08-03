Sundays belong to women for the rest of the summer at the Guam Football Association National Training Center with the official July 31 kickoff of both the Docomo Pacific Soccer Moms League and GFA Women’s Recreational League 2022 seasons, played concurrently with matches from the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League, GFA announced in a press release.

Teams played on despite sudden weather changes, including a deluge of rain midway through the evening of matches.

The Docomo Pacific Soccer Moms League comprises nine teams. All matches are played in an 8v8 format played on a pitch half the size of a regulation football pitch.

Week 2 matches on Aug. 7 will feature the Dededo SC Disasters against Calvo’s SelectCare at 5 p.m., followed by DOCOMOMS vs Wings Momdeshiko at 6 p.m. The final two hours of the evening of matches will feature Latte Strong against TuMoMs at 7 p.m. and Metro Pacific Islanders Moms against Guam Shipyard Femme Fatale at 8 p.m.

Also kicking off Sunday was the GFA Women’s Recreational League, with 10 teams.

The Women’s Recreational League continues Sunday with Quality Momsters taking on Tumon FC Dos at 4 p.m., followed by Majestics against Tsunami at 5 p.m. Cars Plus plays against Tumon FC at 6 p.m., followed by PFC Tune Squad against Southern Heat at 7 p.m. The Barrigada Crusaders will play against the ASC Trust Kickers at 8 p.m.