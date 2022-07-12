Women’s soccer is back.

After a two-year COVID-imposed hiatus, the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League returned to the Guam Football Association National Training Center beginning this weekend with both premier and amateur division matches.

“I’m really excited for the upcoming season given that we have not had a complete season for over two years,” said Ariya Cruz, who will be playing for the Bank of Guam Strykers in the Premier Division. “I just look forward to having weekly matches and really, just to start playing again. I think players from all teams are excited too.”

While Cruz, who is also the Masakåda captain, is currently in Shizuoka, Japan for a women’s training camp, she will be on island for the Strykers’ opening match. The Strykers are one of four teams in the Premier Division, joining the Guam Shipyard Women, Metro Pacific Islanders FC, and Quality Distributors.

The Premier Division officially kicks off Saturday with a match between the Strykers and Guam Shipyard at 8:30 p.m. The Metro Pacific Islanders FC and Quality Distributors play Sunday at 6 p.m.

The teams will play in a double round-robin format, with the final matches scheduled for Aug. 21.

A total of seven teams comprise the league’s Amateur Division: Bank of Guam Strykers II, Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Southern Heat, Mosa’s, NAPA Rovers FC, Sidekick SC, GPSI Southern Cobras, and Tsunami.

With the two-year absence of the league, the Heat, which most recently competed in the Premier Division in the 2019-2020 season before it was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will compete in the Amateur Division this season to allow new and young players to adjust to the women’s league level.

“We lost a lot of players for multiple reasons during the time the league was suspended due to COVID-19 and right now, we are rebuilding the team,” said Tina Esteves, president of Southern Heat. “We do plan to move back up to the Premier Division eventually, but we want to be as competitive as possible. In order to do that, the ladies need to get some time on the pitch together to learn each other’s strengths and weaknesses."

“The return of the league has been a long time coming. The ladies are excited to get back on the pitch and I feel good about the players on the roster. I’m excited for them to build team chemistry and to watch the team grow,” Esteves added.

On the men’s side, the Guam Football Association Football Events Department intends to kick off the Budweiser Futsal League July 18 with 11 teams. In the 2021 season, the Bank of Guam Strykers captured the futsal league title.