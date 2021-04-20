Maria Tosco Wood, the lone female entry during the King of the Lanes held this past weekend at the Century Plaza in Tamuning, saw an advantage and seized it to claim her first title.

With fifth seed Aaron Elliot struggling early on, the higher seeded Wood at second slipped in to take a nine-pin lead through four frames. The lead grew to 33 thanks to a Elliot's fourth split midway through.

Wood continued her dominance, finding pocket to nail a five-baker to match Elliott from the eighth frame on to see the match and take home the hardware with a 233-201 game.

Earlier in the tourney, Elliott ousted top seed Manny Tagle 226-159 while Wood took out third-seeded Charlie Catbagan 214-190 to advance to the chip.

Wood finished overall in the four-game qualifier 37 pins behind Tagle. The top seed, a bowling master on island, showed the field what for, finishing with a 973 total and 243 average, bagging a 237, 257, 202 and 277.

Charlie Catbagan, Jeremiah Camacho, Elliott, Darian Borja, Evan Duenas, Mike Sanchez, and Ray Cruz rounded off the top ten who advanced to the elimination rounds.

Prince of the Lanes

Corey Roberto finished strong to take home the Prince of the Lanes monthly title. Roberto dropped fifth seed Jaeceline Espiritu 209-163 to fend off what would have been the first ever women's title sweep.

To get to the finals, Roberto knocked off fourth seed Aron Hernandez, while Espiritu crushed top seed Cam Santos 257-159.

Santos led the Prince field with a 911 total including handicap followed by Roberto, Corey Granillo, Aron Hernandez, Espiritu, Lisa Duenas, Ben Taimanglo, Rolly Hernandez, Claricelle Lanuza and Gomez Martinez rounded off the top ten who advanced to the elimination rounds.

The next King and Prince of the Lanes will be held on 1:30 p.m., May 23, 2021. at the Central Lanes Bowling Center.

Information was provided in a press release.