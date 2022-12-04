We now have all of the eight round of 16 matchups confirmed for the 2022 World Cup.

While Brazil and Portugal breezed through with two wins out of two, they still needed to await the results from Match Day 3 to see if they finish first or second in their respective groups. Much to the surprise of fans, both teams ended up losing their final games. Brazil was beaten 1-0 by Cameroon and Portugal lost 2-1 to a 92nd-minute winner from South Korea. While Brazil's result made no difference in their group's standings, the same couldn't be said for Portugal's. The late goal from South Korea allowed them to leapfrog over group rivals Uruguay to the second-place finish behind Portugal, advancing due to the goal differential tiebreaker.

A big win from Argentina and team captain Lionel Messi against Poland meant, despite their loss to Saudi Arabia on Match Day 1, they finished top of the group and missed a potential round of 16 clash with defending champions France. Instead, they will square off against a buoyant Australian side that finished second in their group after overcoming Denmark, 1-0.

Mexico, despite their 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, will not be advancing out of the group stages for the first time since 1978, losing out to Poland for second in the group on goal differential.

The biggest result for many, however, was Japan beating Spain 2-1, putting them on top of the “Group of Death” after all matches were played. With Spain finishing second, football powerhouse Germany was made to miss out on the knockout stages for the second World Cup in a row. The Asian Football Confederation will see three of their teams make it out of the group stages for the first time in history.

The match between Iran and the United States saw a lot of political and social implications in the buildup. U.S. team captain, Tyler Adams, was criticized for his pronunciation of his team’s opponent by an Iranian reporter before being asked if he felt “OK” representing the United States at the World Cup even when it “has so much discrimination against Black people in its own border.”

The 23-year-old articulated a response that avoided what could have been a potential media nightmare on the eve of the big match. Many football fans and analysts criticized the reporter for essentially representing the Islamic Republic of Iran. Rather than being interested in football, the reporter's conduct gave the appearance that they were acting as an agent of his state, looking to cause some unrest by asking some politically charged questions in hopes of catching the U.S. captain ill-prepared, critics have said.

But as this team has done time and time again, they’ve managed to stay focused on the task at hand while handling the situation with humility and without hubris.

The Iranian players had their own issues with their country's government. The players declined to sing their national anthem before their match against England, a visible protest against their government’s crackdown on protesters back home who are demanding justice for the killing of Mahsa Amini and others. Amini died after being picked up by the country's morality police for not wearing her hijab properly. There has been speculation that the players’ families have been threatened due to their outward display of protest in front of the world.

The U.S. put on a brilliant display in the first 45 minutes, taking the lead behind a Christian Pulisic goal in the 38th minute off of an assist from right fullback, Sergiño Dest. The U.S. had to win in order to advance, while Iran could have still advanced with just a draw. As the Iranians pushed forward in the second half, the Americans continued to do just enough to thwart any real attacks.

A wide header in the waning minutes was the closest the Iran team would come before the referee brought an end to the match. American players and Iranian players embraced as some of the Iranian players cried, emotions tied perhaps to feeling unsure of the situation back home with their families and unsure of their fate upon their return.

A. Zaheri, a Matao fan from Iran, sent a message to The Guam Daily Post about the match, stating the reaction of his fellow citizens to the U.S. victory.

“The people are celebrating all over the country for the U.S. men’s national team win over the Islamic Republic’s team! We are over the moon tonight!” he said.

The message was a stark reminder that sometimes football, and sport in general, is more than just a game.