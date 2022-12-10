World Cup Quarterfinals set

With the quarterfinals set for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, we’ve got some historical matchups to look forward to, along with one potential Cinderella story.

Brazil vs. Croatia

The first match of the quarterfinals will be Brazil vs. Croatia. Brazil, led by Neymar, has been flying all tournament and are favorites to win it all. They come up against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, who just outlasted Japan in a penalty shootout after playing to 1-1 through two overtimes. The Croatians are captained by 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric, who shows no signs of slowing down at 37 years old. This should be a fairly tactical match.

The Croatians are expected to be very organized defensively, probably setting up in a mid-block as they look to find a way to slow down the Brazilian attack. If they press from the front early on, Brazil will play through them comfortably and create overloads up front with plenty of room to run at pace. If they drop too deep too early and set up in a low-block they will find it hard to absorb that much pressure for too long. In the end, the Brazilians are predicted by many insiders to find a way to get it done.

Argentina vs. Netherlands

Our second quarterfinal, Argentina vs. Netherlands, is a classic matchup, with the two teams last meeting in the semifinals of Brazil 2014. After a scoreless 120 minutes, the Argentinians advanced 4-2 on penalties. This time around, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi, as he is playing in what could be his last World Cup match. He will lead his team against a Netherlands team that is coming in off their best performance of the tournament, having defeated the U.S. 3-1. The Dutch and head coach Louis Van Gaal put on a tactical master class, conceding possession to an aggressive, but young, American team, opting to counterattack via the wide channels with great success. Whether the Dutch tactical intelligence will be able to account for the unworldly Lionel Messi is another question altogether.

This match potentially may come down to penalties, just as it did in 2014. I’ve been a Netherlands supporter since the early '90s when I used to watch the country's professional league, the Eredivisie, on ESPN International. That being said, I think Messi and company come out victors, setting us up for the greatest semifinal any of us could ask for, Argentina vs. Brazil, Messi vs. Neymar. The football gods could only be so kind.

Morocco vs. Portugal

Quarterfinal No. 3 is being played between the Atlas Lions of Morocco and Portugal. Morocco comes in off an impressive win over Spain in penalties. The Moroccans employed a mid-block and kept the distances tight between their back line and their lone striker, limiting spaces between the lines for the Spaniards to play through, daring them to go over the top. The ploy worked almost to perfection, as they stifled a dangerous Spanish attack over 120 minutes. The task now is to do it again against a Portugal team coming off an emphatic 6-1 defeat of Switzerland. The world will be watching to see if Cristiano Ronaldo will be starting the match on the bench again, as he did against Switzerland. After receiving some heat for his decision not to start Ronaldo, Portugal coach Fernando Santos must feel some validation as Ronaldo’s replacement, Gonçalo Ramos, scored a hat trick in the match.

I have a feeling the Portuguese will put an end to Morocco’s Cinderella run, setting up a date with the winner of England vs. France.

England vs. France

The final quarterfinal is another historical matchup between two football giants, England and France. The French are defending champions and have been playing some good football all tournament long. They have been without talisman Karim Benzema, but his replacement, Olivier Giroud, is no slouch. Giroud has scored 3 goals so far this tournament and, in the process, surpassed French legend Thierry Henry for the honor of scoring the most goals in French men’s national team history. Both men will more than likely one day be passed on that list by this World Cup’s leading goal scorer, Kylian Mbappé. Still only 23 years old, Mbappé has 5 goals so far for France and looks a danger to score just about every time he touches the ball. He will be the main focus of the England defense, as he should be. England comes into this match with one of the strongest teams in the world on paper. They’ve had an underwhelming tournament so far, but yet they’ve managed to find themselves one win away from back-to-back World Cup semifinal appearances. Last time around, they were defeated by Croatia in extra time 2-1. The English, having won only one World Cup, back when they hosted the prestigious event in 1966, are hoping to get back to a final, but they won’t look past this dangerous French team. The French are the favorites to win, but an organized English team has the quality and the speed up front to make the French pay if they get caught out. At this level, the margins are so small and the best teams make use of any advantage they can get. That being said, I think the French have too much quality in their team and they find a way to win.