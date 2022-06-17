At 73 years old, Kilhak “Killy” Kunimoto, a world-class Ironman triathlete, isn’t slowing down and has his eyes on being in the top 10 in the world in his age group.

He was No. 11 in the world and will have to pass just one person in front of him to make his goal.

He said so far it’s been hard to find races this year since many are still not open. He registered for Ironman Goseong 70.3 on June 19. There’s a triathlon race in Guam on July 10 and after that, Cebu 70.3. In September, he has the Augusta 70.3 in his old home state of Georgia.

That gives him three races to help him qualify to be considered for a global position in triathlon.

“I was No. 11 four years ago. Looking to be top 10, which is my goal,” he said.

He said he’s looking at entering one more race before December if it opens up for him.

He said it makes him happy to hear not only seniors, but many people from younger generations give him words of encouragement. They tell him they want to be like him when they’re his age.

“That is the best compliment that I ever received,” Kinumoto said.

Staying active

Despite the COVID pandemic he hasn’t let the lack of competition stop him from staying active.

“I told myself to go out everyday and do something. And it worked for me,” he said.

He would go out at 4 a.m. on the road and he would get inspired by other people who were also out on a run. He said there are so many inspirational people out there everyday and it’s free of charge to get inspired by others. Some people are even out on a rainy day with an umbrella, he said.

“What else can I have in the morning before breakfast? I eat inspiration,” Kinumoto said.

He also thanked the military personnel he sees outside carrying heavy loads when they jog. If you open your eyes you can see anyone can be an inspiration, he said. It doesn’t have to be a very strong person or a fast runner.

“You can be inspired by just ordinary people,” he said.

He said the past two years he’s picked up one new thing which is core training. He does basic training including abdominal exercises, pushups, squats, pullups or stretching once a week.

“I think it helped me a great deal to improve myself,” Kinumoto said.

Improving with age

He had a physical exam in March after three years not visiting the doctor. The test results came back two weeks later and his doctor was surprised.

“He couldn’t find anything wrong with my body. Not only that, I improved my treadmill stress testing compared to three years ago,” Kinumoto said.

He even recovered much faster than three years ago and the doctor wanted to know what he had been doing to improve. According to his doctor 99.9% of the time people decline when they get to his age.

“I told (the) doctor ‘Sorry, I didn’t know I am supposed to decline when I get my age.’ We laughed,” he said.

He recently met someone who is 75 years old and told him the same story and he thinks sharing his experience might be more convincing because it’s his true story.

The guy he met started swimming a week later and Kinumoto told him that swimming was much better for seniors since there’s no pounding motion on the knees or hip when you’re swimming.

The 73-year-old now can say without a doubt that we can still improve our physical condition at any age and slow down the aging process.

“I believe in that,” he said.