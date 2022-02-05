After figuring out the wind, his opponent and changing breaks of serves, Guam Adventist Academy Angels No. 1 singles player Wyatt Oh went on a seven-game tear to win his second-ever boys high school tennis match against the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks' Linnaeus Salayon.

Thursday's match, a Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association competition, took place at John F. Kennedy High School in Upper Tumon.

In the opening game, aided by a pair of double faults, Oh quickly broke Salayon for the 1-0 lead. But after Oh served two double faults of his own, the Shark repaid the favor by breaking Oh's serve, knotting the match at one game apiece. As the match progressed, the wind died down and Oh heated up, the 15-year-old freshman dropping his opponent 8-1.

“It was a bit windy, but I think the wind died out a little bit later,” Oh said. “So I just decided to keep it safe so that I wouldn’t have to lose any games."

Even before the match started, and definitely by the third game, Oh had figured out that Salayon had control issues and, instead of going for big, high-risk winners, kept the ball in the court, waiting for the opponent to make errors. As Salayon’s errors mounted, Oh’s strategy paid off.

“I saw that my opponent was very aggressive, so I decided to play passively. to make him make mistakes instead of me,” Oh said. “I think it was a good strategy because he just hit a lot of balls out. So I just decided if I got it in enough times, then he'd eventually hit it out.”

As Salayon served the final game and Oh surged two points from winning the match, the Shark moved to the net on a short, high approach shot. Oh, taking advantage of the soft shot and his opponent’s position, hit a lob winner to set up match point.

“I hit him to the forehand and he gave me a good backhand shot, so I decided that when I saw him going up to the net I decided to lob it over because my backhand is not that good at hitting great winners,” Oh said. “I thought that was the best idea.”

Oh, one point from victory, demonstrated his power.

After a seven-shot rally, one of the longest of the match, Oh, like a tiger that had been caged too long, hit an inside-out cross-court winner to the add court.

“I think it was a good shot,” Oh said. “I just decided to go for it.”

Although Salayon came up short, he is motivated to raise the level of his game.

“I felt like I could have done a lot better and I just need to work on a lot of things like my footwork and just improve,” said the Shark.

“I wish I just could have been more consistent and actually made my shots and serves in,” he added.

In head-to-head team competition, the Angels defeated the Sharks 32-7. With the win, the Angels improved to 2-0. The Sharks, with the loss, fell to 2-2.

At the No. 2 singles position, GAA’s Samuel Jung defeated Robbie Ragat, 8-2. In doubles competition, the Angels’ No.1-seeded James Marquez and Kåna Sgambelluri defeated Denniel Taloyo and Cyle Sarmiento, 8-3. In the No. 2-seeded doubles match, GAA’s Adrian Helm and Elliott Retumban soared past Winston Galindo and Rhoderick Calunan 8-1.

For the Angels, this season is the school's first-ever foray into high school tennis and Oh is excited to be a part of inaugural season.

"We're making history for our school," Oh said.