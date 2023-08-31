The University of Guam Tritons Athletics department named Xavier Naputi as the men's soccer coach, and he will replace his brother, Dylan Naputi, who recently resigned from the position.

Xavier Naputi has served as the Tritons’ assistant soccer coach for the past three seasons for both the men and women. He also coached soccer at George Washington High School.

As a collegiate athlete, he played soccer at North Park University in Chicago, Illinois. During high school, he was a standout player for the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars.

“We are glad that Xavier showed interest in the position, and we think he will keep the program moving in a positive direction,” said UOG athletic director Doug Palmer.

Palmer, in a news release, noted that UOG is still searching for a women's soccer coach.