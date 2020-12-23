Last weekend, James Sardea of Urban Fitness Guam helped organize the first XTRAIL SMG Off-Road Triathlon Challenge that drew 14 participants. The event was part of Sardea’s efforts to provide unique events to keep athletes all over the island active until throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The XTRAIL SMG Off-Road Triathlon Challenge was a little different than a regular triathlon in that it was mostly done on uneven terrain, Sardea said.

The course was a grueling test of endurance and stamina, encompassing a 1,000-yard swim in Tumon, 17-mile bike ride through the trails of Two Lovers Point, and ending with a five-mile beach run from Gun Beach to Ypao and back. Sardea said he based the race off of a previous race that had been held in Guam.

“Guam used to have the International Off-Road Triathlon called Xterra. The last time it was here on Guam was in 2015,” he explains. “We have been missing this race format. I really wanted to have fun doing an off-road triathlon again so I created the XTRAIL SMG Off-Road Triathlon Challenge.”

After receiving positive responses to the idea from triathletes, Sardea decided to go forward with a plan for the event and focused on making it as safe and fun as possible during this time.

“There are two things I wanted to achieve: Have the participants enjoy the off-road triathlon challenge and show it’s possible to have races like this in Tumon and the trails close by,” said Sardea who would like to see the off-road triathlon added back to the race circuit in the future.

Besides organizing the race, Sardea also competed in it, so it is safe to say he was fully invested in ensuring the race was enjoyable for everyone.

“I really enjoy racing but because of the pandemic we cannot have race events on Guam. So creating this challenge was really fun to do. I really wanted all the participants to enjoy when they finished. Even after we all wore masks I could still see the smile on their faces when they received their TRAIL finishers medal, Southern Mountain Gear Cap, United Guam Marathon finishers packet and Urban Fitness Towel,” added Sardea.

In the meantime Sardea and the rest of Urban Fitness will continue to creating safe events to “keep Guam moving.”

“I’m hoping that when we get back to normal these challenges can turn into actual races. But for now ‘Go the Distance Challenge 2’ will be happening next month,” Sardea said.

Sardea also wanted to ensure he thanked those who made the race happen, which include: Urban Fitness Guam, G6 Fitness Guam, Southern Mountain Gear, United Guam Marathon and Lin McAfee of Beach’NGlass Photography.