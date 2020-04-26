Reliable, steady, composed – those were the words Kiyoni Yamaguchi’s coaches used when asked to describe her.

The John F. Kennedy Islander senior readily admits she’s not the most talented on her teams, but she enjoys being the most hard-working.

Known for her relentlessness on the field and the ability to smile through the work, Yamaguchi was willing to take one look back before moving on to her next phase in life – a nursing career in the military.

Yamaguchi said she got into sports because her mom pushed her into soccer at the age of 5. From there, her natural ability, commitment to her craft and willingness to improve have made her a mainstay on her respective teams, often doing the little things needed to ensure success.

Her list of accomplishments on and off the field are long. On the JFK softball team, she earned two championships, grabbed a third-place finish in soccer and holds several all-island mentions in the different sports she played during her years there.

When asked about her achievements in sports, Yamaguchi is humble, preferring instead to talk about the team and the joy that comes from seeing a team come together.

“Every sport is different, but working together as a team isn’t. Each sport I play, everyone motivates each other,” she said. “All the hard work we put in, working together as a team, and being able to enjoy the season, is what matters.”

Her accomplishments and awards are a result of that teamwork, she said.

“I couldn’t do it without the help of my team, and the people who supported me throughout it all,” she said, adding her biggest thanks to her family, who have been her biggest cheerleaders at every game. “They understand what I go through, and it means a lot knowing that they’re always going to be there. I also want to thank my coaches and my teammates for motivating me as an athlete.”

Quitting is never an option

That can-do, never-say-die mentality is what her coaches said they appreciate about her most.

Since her freshman year, Yamaguchi has played a sport every quarter, jumping from volleyball to basketball, then softball and closing up with soccer. During the summers, she plays outside basketball and preps for volleyball season.

A starter since her freshman year, her soccer coach Eladio Manansala, said Yamaguchi is his utility player, who can be called upon to put up goals on offense or stem the tide and hold down the defense.

“I moved her around a lot and she never complains, because she knows her team needs her in that position,” he said, praising her skill level and tenacity. “I can always rely on her to give it her best and more.”

If Yamaguchi specialized in soccer, she would be on the national team, he said.

Volleyball coach Alden Bautista agreed with Manansala, adding Yamaguchi is a one-of-a-kind player and one he’s glad to have had the honor to coach.

“Her smile, positivity, and her familial ideals are a perfect mold for the type of student-athlete, coaches always dream of having on their team,” he said.

While her skills at the outside hitter position were crucial to JFK’s court success, Bautista said “it (was) Kiyoni’s ‘no-quit’ attitude and her steady composure that have made the most impact on the Islanders volleyball team.”

Undoubtedly, Bautista said, it was her composure and ability to stay locked in that kept her on the court the entire game.

Echoing Bautista’s sentiments, Merwin Martin, her basketball coach, also commended Yamaguchi’s work ethic and her ability to be a great teammate.

“Her attitude is what you would want from a student-athlete,” he said. “She has very good footwork and a quick learner. She embraces playing defense and does the intangibles for the team.”

Her softball coach of four years, Dave Cruz, said her humble attitude, the determination to be better and the will to win fueled her into becoming an asset on the field and a true leader for the team.

"She is committed and is willing to the what it takes to get better for herself and her team," Cruz said, adding Yamaguchi was an All-Island selection all four years. "If I had at least five of her on my team every year, I could've won more championships. Just saying."

What's next for Yamaguchi

With her high-school career in sports firmly in the past, Yamaguchi is making plans for her future.

As a member of JFK’s nursing program for the past three years, she will graduate with a certification from Guam Community College.

“I’m interested in the medical field,” she said, tracing a path from GCC to University of Guam en route to becoming a registered nurse. “I want to pursue the medical field as my career, then join the military, and hopefully become a nurse in the military. It’s going to be difficult, but I’m excited to see what the future holds for me.”

And, backed by a strong family and a willingness to persevere, there’s no doubt Yamaguchi will succeed beyond even her expectations.