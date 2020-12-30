On the final day of 2020, Guam’s Kyle Aguon and Miyuu Yamamoto will spend their evening in the RIZIN ring, closing out the year in RIZIN 26 in the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Yamamoto (6-4) will be facing fellow veteran Ayaka Hamasaki (20-3), who has won six of her last seven fights. Yamamoto will enter the RIZIN ring for the first time this year with her last fight coincidentally being Dec. 31, 2019.

“(Hamasaki) is one of Japan’s MMA fight pioneers! She is an all-rounder, but especially a good grappling,” said Yamamoto on surveying her opponent Hamasaki.

In this year of uncertainty, Yamamoto and Aguon will get the chance to end the year on a positive note with professional fights to welcome a new year.

“I didn’t even think I can fight this year!” Yamamoto said about getting on the card for 2020. “I’m so super excited”

Aguon (13-9) was signed to RIZIN this year, but fell in his debut against Vugar Karamov in February. Aguon will be fighting Japan countryman Kleber Koike Erbst (25-5) who hasn’t fought since September of 2019, but is 7-1 in his last eight fights, submitting six of those seven opponents.

Aguon is aiming to get back in the win column after suffering losses in his last two bouts.

The Guam duo admit training during the pandemic was difficult. The protocol and safety restrictions forced sports and social gatherings to the bare minimum, but both Aguon and Yamamoto said they remained committed to the grind while putting in training against just each other at times.

“Kyle and I were training every day as using a very small number, sometimes only us. But we practiced many technically; it was more technical stuff that we did. Tried to be next level,” Yamamoto said.

The pair have touched down in Japan and are getting ready for weigh-ins.