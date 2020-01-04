Yamamoto rings in 2020 with MMA win at RIZIN 20

Miyuu Yamamoto celebrated the New Year with a unanimous decision victory over Thailand’s Suwanan “Amp The Rocket” Boonsorn in their women’s super atomweight bout at RIZIN Fighting Federation 20 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on New Year’s Eve.

The 45-year-old Yamamoto, who trains with Krazy Bee and Spike 22 on Guam, got back in the win column after suffering a second-round TKO loss to the No. 2 female atomweight fighter in the world, Seo Hee Ham, at RIZIN 19 in October 2019.

Yamamoto, a former free-style wrestling world champion, improves her record to 6-4, winning five of her last seven fights, all in the popular Japanese fighting federation.

Boonsorn (4-3), just 23 years old, fighting with Phuket Top Team was coming off a first-round submission win over Yoon Ha Hong at Deep - Jewels 26 in October.

Yamamoto credits work in training camp with preparing her for the fight. Well aware of Boonsorn’s kickboxing background, Yamamoto said she came in ready to defend her kicks, but also to counter with her hands.

“She’s really good kickboxer, but also a really good jiujitsu,” Yamamoto said. “I knew I had to work on my defense more and my boxing … that was my plan.”

The “Fighting Queen Bee” pulled out the win with a strong third round, dominating her opponent who was 22 years her junior. After ducking a big right hand from Boonsorn, Yamamoto executed a perfect takedown early in the final frame, continuing to ground and pound, smothering and pummeling Boonsorn with shots to the head.

Boonsorn managed to get to her feet with a minute left in the round only to be pulled back to the mat by Yamamoto for the final 45 seconds.

Yamamoto wanted to thank her Spike 22 team, Coffee Slut and her coach, Kyle Aguon, for helping prepare her for victory.

“Everyone around me, I appreciate everyone around me that help me prepare,” said Yamamoto. “My coach Kyle Aguon, since he started coaching me, I’ve been winning … he’s been a game changer for me.”

Yamamoto said she hopes to get back in the cage as soon as possible, adding, “I’m a wrestler, so I can go again soon for sure.”

“I love it, working out, MMA … everything I do – I love it,” she said. “I’m the luckiest athlete in the whole world.”