The Yigo Typhoons were crowned 2022 Guam Major League champions last night, but there will always be an asterisk next to their name.

The season was supposed to culminate in a seven-game series against the Guam Junior Nationals but was awarded to the Typhoons after one game.

Normally, a GML baseball season begins in January and consists of seven or eight teams. This year, 12 teams signed up for the league, which didn’t get underway until April 1, three months closer to the start of rainy season.

Throughout the 2022 season, due to rain, multiple games were postponed, pushing the season about two months past its scheduled conclusion.

The GML Championship Series Game 1 was supposed to begin Sept. 13, but a rain delay forced the postponement until Sept. 16. In that game, the Jr. Nationals led 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning, but rain forced its postponement as well. According to GML public information officer Mark Colby, Game 1 was going to continue Tuesday but it did not. At the start of the twice-postponed series-opener, that game was officially canceled and the series shortened to a one-game, winner-take-all championship game.

Before the series ever took place, a friendship tournament in Palau had already been scheduled later this month. Had the series gone on any longer, participation in the GML Championship Series from both teams would have been jeopardized.

"Both teams agreed to play due to players from both teams are going to Palau," GML Commissioner Roque Alcantara told The Guam Daily Post. "Also, the weather is another factor. I don't want to prolong the season with weather."

Although the Jr. Nationals won the pennant, the Typhoons walked out of Paseo Baseball Stadium as champions. In a game filled with eight errors and 20 hits, the Typhoons edged the Jr. Nationals 9-6. With championship-caliber pitching and over-the-fence hitting, the Typhoons saved their best for last.

On the mound, the Typhoons Julian Flores and R-Jay Joe, respectively, earned the win and save. Flores, with three strikeouts, delivered a consistent performance. Dela Cruz Nena, whose bat stayed hot all game long, finished 3-for-4, including a sole home run in the second inning. Nena, a triple shy of the cycle, added a single and a double. Sigi Sanchez also went 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in two runs. Shane Tenorio and Dan Blas also had multiple-hit games. Carl Quintanilla, who had a big game in the semifinals, hit a double and scored a run.

For the Jr. Nationals, starting pitcher Nolan Cruz had six strikeouts. From the plate, Javen Pangelinan went 2-for-4, Ashton Tedtaotao went 2-for-5, and Franklin Ninete Jr. and Ricardo Leon Guerrero II finished with one hit apiece.

With the Guam Amateur Baseball Association fall league underway, there is still plenty of baseball for fans to enjoy. And, with the 2023 GML opening day a little more than three months away, baseball games will be plentiful.

"The new season will begin in January 2023, just like before the COVID," Alcantara said.