With a combined 28 runs, 29 hits and 15 errors, Saturday night’s Guam Major League playoff semifinals Game 5 was as entertaining as it gets.

Heading into the best-of-five series, the Yigo Typhoons held a 2-1 advantage but trailed Game 4 to the Crowns Paradise Performance Chassis Specialists Dodgers when a power outage and rain caused the game to be suspended. According to information GML public information officer Mark Colby posted on the league’s Facebook page, Game 4 was scheduled to continue Saturday night where it left off. With one out in the top of the ninth inning, the Typhoons had trailed 10-8.

When the teams arrived at Paseo Baseball Stadium for the continuation, they learned that the game had been awarded to the Dodgers.

Roque Alcantara, GML commissioner, told The Guam Daily Post that the game was, in fact, "not a suspended game, but a regulation game after five innings played."

"Both managers agreed on the umpire's decision and GML to award the Dodgers the game," he said.

With Game 4 in the record books and Game 5 the task at hand, the Typhoons defeated the Dodgers 18-10.

“That was a hard, tough win,” said Typhoons second baseman Carl Quintanilla, who finished with a single, a triple, a walk and was beamed twice. “They battled. They came out here to play. Likewise, of us. We capitalized on their errors.”

The Dodgers finished with seven errors and 15 hits.

The Typhoons had eight errors and 14 hits.

A massive comeback

Heading into the top of the eighth inning, the Typhoons trailed 10-7. In the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings, the Dodgers scored seven runs off of seven hits. During that two-inning stretch, starting pitcher Aidan McDonald scored two runs and connected for a single and a double. Although the former Father Duenas Memorial School Friar struggled on the mound, the slugger finished the night a perfect 3-for-3 from the plate. Aiding in the Dodgers’ run production, veteran center fielder Ryan Martinez drilled a double to right-centerfield. Martinez, affectionately known as “Marty” to his friends and fans, finished the game with a home run short of the cycle. Teammate Shane Muna, who belted an RBI single and scored a run, was instrumental down the stretch. Brandon Santos, who relieved McDonald in the eighth inning, scored two runs and crushed a two-run RBI single.

In a game where no lead was safe, the Typhoons scored nine runs in the top of the eighth inning, effectively ending the Dodgers’ chances for a comeback.

In the eighth inning, the Typhoons' Johnny Aguon crushed a three-run, bases-clearing triple. Shane Tenorio, who finished the game 3-for-6, scored two runs and cranked an RBI double and a two-RBI single, giving the Typhoons the firepower they needed, when they needed it.

Earlier in the inning and with bases loaded, Santos was relieved by McDonald. McDonald had started on the mound but, in the top of the fourth inning, was relieved by Santos but remained in the game. When McDonald was relieved for the first time, he had already hit two batters. In his second trip to the mound and with bases loaded, he grazed Sigi Sanchez in the head. After the third hit-by-pitch, by GML rule, he was removed from the pitchers’ circle but was allowed to stay in the game.

With pitching options dwindling, and a chance for a comeback in jeopardy, the Dodgers called on veteran reliever Freddy Cepeda Jr. to carry them through. But the Typhoons’ bats remained hot, scoring nine runs and putting the game out of reach.

“Once we’re hot, we’re staying hot all the way,” Quintanilla said. “Our chemistry here is pretty strong. We're all family here. We're all cousins. That’s what separates us from them.”

In the bottom of the eighth and ninth innings, reliever Julian Flores gave up two hits but held the Dodgers scoreless. Flores, who replaced R-Jay Joe in the bottom of the sixth inning, finished with three strikeouts and was awarded the win. Joe, facing a no-decision, exited the game with two strikeouts.

The runs keep coming, but here come the Nats

As the game extended into the top of the ninth inning and the time nearing 11 p.m., the Typhoons added two runs. After Sanchez hit a single, Quintanilla smashed an RBI triple.

Up next for the Typhoons, the Guam Junior Nationals await them in the best-of-seven GML Championship Series. The Jr. Nationals advanced to the finals by sweeping the Talo’fo’fo’ Rangers.

“They're tough kids, man,” Quintanilla said. “Honestly, they're more fit than us. So we’ve just got to try and come out on top.”

Game 1 in the Championship Series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Paseo Stadium.

As all games start at 7 p.m. and played at Paseo Stadium, weather permitting, Game 2 will be played Friday, Sept. 16. Game 3 will take place Sunday, Sept. 18. Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20. If necessary, Game 5 is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 and Game 6 is on the calendar for Sunday, Sept. 25. If the series goes the distance, Game 7 is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27.