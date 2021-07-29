With playoff seeding on the line, it was Yimpact who came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat Tiyan Elite Black 43-37.

Things got off to a slow start for both teams offensively. However, it was Elite’s Dante who did much of the damage. The lefty drove the lane on several occasions pushing his team out every time Yimpact made a run.

Coming off the first quarter break, Elite’s Mitchell Hobbs and big man Dante Parker kept Yimpact at bay, cleaning up boards and finding the basket to keep the lead.

With the score at 20-19 in Elite’s favor, Elite tightened up on defense. Rattling Yimpact’s cages, Elite swarmed the court, finding Nikoli Fuller for the lay in to close up the half 22-19.

Coming off the half, Fuller opened up the quarter with a short jumper on the base to make the game 24-19. Elite opened up on defense, rattling the YImpact guards to extend the lead to 31-24.

Entering the fourth quarter, Yimpact cranked out a half court press, trapping Elite’s ball handlers.

With YImpact’s defense scrambling Elite’s offense, it was Colin Baker who flipped the switch offensively. The long guard found himself slicing through the Elite defense on several occasions, netting 8 of his team’s 19 points in the pivotal fourth quarter.

However, the loss of big man Parker dealt a huge blow to Elite’s defense and offense. Without him to clog the paint, YImpact’s guards found daylight. While they didn’t capitalize on every opportunity, it allowed their offense to run smoother with Riley Cruz hitting two open treys and a short jumper.

Baker led all scorers with 16 points, while Landon Brewster contributed 12 in the win.

Elite’s Mitchell Hobbs led Elite with 12 points. Parker added nine, while Fuller contributed six in the loss.

U14 pool play action continues 6 p.m. Friday at the Phoenix Center.