Yobech, Yatar keep Tritons perfect

The University of Guam Tritons men’s baseball team remained perfect in the Guam Major League, knocking off the Typhoons 7-6 on Tuesday night at Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña.

The Tritons, who once trailed 6-0, were down 6-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, when the bats came alive.

Three outs from defeat, Kyle Martinez opened the inning with a base hit. Arren Yatar, the tritons’ ace pitcher, connected with a double. After a wild pitch brought a runner home, Jathan Muna-Barnes intentionally walked to load the bases. With two outs, the bases full and the winning run 180 feet away, O’Neil Yobech delivered a walk-off, two-RBI single to right field.

Yatar, who started on the mound and pitched a complete game, shut out the Typhoons for six innings. In nine innings of work, the Triton struck out 11 batters and allowed only six hits.

Yobech, the Tritons’ hero, finished 2 for 4 with three RBI’s.

With the win, the Tritons improve to 4-0.

The Typhoons, coming up a bit short, drop to 2-2.

GML action continues tonight at 7 p.m. with the Linda’s Yankees taking on the IT&E Rays at Paseo Stadium.