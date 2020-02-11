Yomiuri Giants donate gloves to Okkodo PE class

Okkodo High School students benefited from the continuing partnership between the Guam Amateur Baseball League and its partner schools. Bill Bennett of the Guam Amateur Baseball Association presented Okkodo physical education teacher Tom Terlaje with 20 new softball fielders gloves to be used for the school's classes.

The gloves were a gift from the Yomiuri Giants Baseball Team, in appreciation to Okkodo for allowing its team to practice on the varsity field. Three separate Yomiuri Giants squads of athletes and coaches completed five weeks of mini-camp baseball training at the Guam Baseball Academy Triple J Baseball Field on the Okkodo High School campus.

Annually, the Giants train on island in December and January.

“This year, there were three waves of players and coaches visiting Guam for their conditioning training before reporting to their spring training camp in Miyazaki, Japan," said Bennett.

In years past, the Giants have always given something in return for the use of the field.

"Our PE Department needed new fielders gloves to fully outfit our softball classes. I want to thank the Yomiuri Giants for their donation of the gloves,” said Terlaje.

ABA, along with Guam Baseball Academy and Guam PONY Baseball and Softball, is a community-minded organization, building lasting relationships with residents and visitors of Guam through baseball and softball. GABA plays under a common set of rules designed to organize baseball and softball players into consistent, fairly run, and responsible leagues and tournaments reaching a broader base of youth and young adults featuring baseball and softball activities promoting healthy lifestyle choices and positive self-image, according to a press release.