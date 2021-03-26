For Harvest Christian Academy Eagles 15-year-old high school sophomore Joshua Choi and 17-year-old junior Tobe Garvilles, Wednesday’s Boys Doubles B Division victory against Father Duenas Memorial School’s Ryan Balatbat and Gabriel Leon Guerrero was their first-ever tournament win.

With few in attendance at the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Islandwide Tennis Tournament, the normal hustle and bustle at the Tamuning Tennis Courts was filled with inactivity and silence, but that didn’t deter the young Eagles from grabbing the 6-5 win over the Friars.

Although Choi's and Garvilles’ first taste of victory was sweet, more importantly, it was concrete evidence that they were improving, validation that two years of dedication had not been a wasted endeavor.

“Seeing myself winning at least my first game in a tournament is really satisfying,” Garvilles said. “This is my first All-Island win. Getting that point is very important. It’s very special.”

In 2019, after trying other sports but not finding a perfect fit, Garvilles decided to go out for tennis.

“I tried other sports and tennis really caught my eye,” he said, explaining that the amount of skill required and potential enjoyment were the two factors that convinced him that tennis was his sport.

But at first, it wasn’t love at first hit, and trying to make contact with the ball was awkward.

“I was really bad at serves. I was really bad at returning,” Garvilles said. “I could hit the ball, it’s just that it would go down, straight down.”

Despite shots spraying everywhere but in the court, he dedicated himself to the sport. And the more hours he logged on the practice court, an equal amount of fun began pouring in.

“You can’t really have fun if you’re missing every shot,” he said.

Throughout the season, Garvilles and Choi have leveled up together, the elder student-athlete’s court sense and groundstrokes complimenting the younger player’s consistency.

“His volleys are good. His serves are good. He’s getting better,” Choi said. “He seeks improvement, which I like the most. … I appreciate him as a teammate.”

While Choi and Garvilles will probably never hoist a Boys Singles A Division trophy over their heads, the island sport’s equivalent to discovering the Holy Grail, their dedication to improvement is equally important.

“Getting the ball over the net feels great,” Choi said. “Every time I get the ball over the net it gives me this little sense of accomplishment.”

He added that scoring gives that little extra push to keep playing, sharing that competition is important to his motivation.

With the tennis playoffs expected to wrap up - weather permitting - next Wednesday, Choi and Garvilles are striving for the title and equally busy cheering on teammates.

Garvilles said he will be cheering loudest for Eagles freshman sensation Anthony Gregoire, the Boys Singles A Division No. 2 seed.

“I play with him in practice,” Garvilles said. “Seeing how well they play is really encouraging,” he added, sharing he draws motivation from Gregoire and other, more skilled teammates. “It’s really inspiring.”

And although he is encouraged and inspired by those with more experience, he marches to his own beat and is comfortable with his progress.

“Honestly, comparing yourself to other people is not really my kind of thing,” he said. “But seeing yourself with these good players is really fun.”

For Eagles boys tennis coach Cliff Paulin, helping student-athletes achieve their goals is what attracted him into coaching. And, especially for the less-experienced players, they were the driving force for creating an Islandwide championship for all of the players, not just the best.

“We had a whole bunch of kids who didn’t have the opportunity to play,” said Paulin, sharing that he, FD head coach Dan Tinsay and others were the driving force behind establishing the inclusive tournament, a necessary platform for athletes who might not have gained ample match play throughout the season.

“Those who didn’t get a chance throughout the whole season, this is a chance to win medals on their own,” he added, sharing that a large number of boys and girls participating in tennis and a limited number of courts is an unavoidable snafu. “They get to be able to showcase what they’ve learned during practices, throughout the season.”