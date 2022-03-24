As a world champion jiujitsu practitioner, Stüssy Shiroma is no stranger to competition.

Although the 15-year-old has only been playing golf for three years, the Guam native delivered a first-place performance this past weekend at the Northern Mariana College 2022 Golf Open in Saipan.

After the final hole, Shiroma and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands native Amier Younis were locked in a dead heat. After a one-round playoff at the LaoLao Golf Resort, Shiroma edged Younis for the A Flight Division victory. The youngster’s 76, 4-over par, was good enough to win the island’s most-prestigious golf tournament and get his hands on the hardware.

Shiroma, who shot three birdies and nearly holed out on Hole No. 11, a 190-yard Par 3 that brought his tee shot within 10 inches of the flag, was the talk of the tournament, which attracted 144 golfers, many of whom flew in just to compete.

“Stüssy has only been playing golf for three years, but is no stranger to international competition,” said Tim Shiroma, the golfer’s proud father. "He was a world champion in jiujitsu at the age of eight and a national champion in Japan and the Philippines. However, this was his first significant win since crossing over to golf.”

(Daily Post Staff)