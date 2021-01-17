Island soccer got another boost as four Guam youth national team athletes were officially recognized as AFC Youth Social Responsibility Ambassadors Friday in a certificate presentation at the Guam Football Association National Training Center’s Lecture Hall.

A first for the AFC and a boon for the island, the four – Kiarra Hutcherson, Samantha Kenney, Kai Pahl, and Alexander Stenson – all earned their certificates after completing AFC-Aurora eGoal Programme, a three-week course with more than 80 other athletes from 42 different countries throughout the region.

“On behalf of Guam Football Association, I would like to commend Kiarra, Samantha, Kai, and Alexander for their recognized efforts and achievements through this program with AFC and Aurora Training and Development,” said Tino San Gil, GFA President. “Over the course of the program, the four players learned so much about the impact of football both on and off the pitch, their important roles among their peers in community development, and also about themselves in the process. They are true role models for their peers and ambassadors of the sport.”

The four athletes took part in nine different online sessions over the span of three weeks with key topics as Sport for Development, Philanthropy in Football, Inclusivity and Diversity, Safeguarding and Child Protection, Health and Well-Being, Civic Engagement, Peer Education and Social Entrepreneurship among others.

All four said they came away from the program with new ideas for life-changing projects that can be launched within the community.

“(It) was a great experience – the online sessions were very informative and I was able to work with many educated people about important topics,” said Stenson, a 17-year-old student at St. John’s School. “My key takeaway from the eGoal program was that anybody could make a difference in the community. Life-changing projects that help communities can come from anyone.”

Pahl echoed the sentiment, adding the program reminded him of his role as a young athlete within a larger community.

“As an athlete, sometimes I don’t recognize certain things or see how big of an impact that my actions could have on others,” said Pahl, a 15-year-old student at St. Paul Christian School. “One of the key takeaways for me from the program would be knowing that there is always someone out there who doesn’t have the same privileges as me and I have an important role to play as an athlete to try working toward having all others afforded those same privileges I had.”

Inclusivity and diversity

Hutcherson is looking forward to taking her knowledge and putting it into practice.

“As a national player representing the island, I now have the tools to pass this onto other soccer players,” said the 17-year-old from Notre Dame High School.

As part of the program, Hutcherson teamed up with Kenney to work on a pilot project with Special Olympics Guam.

The goal, the 16-year-old Kenney said, is to pool their resources to start a development program for young kids with disabilities.

“The project will take place over the course of a couple of weeks as we work specifically with 4 to 8-year-olds with special needs. Using a variety of activities that will incorporate sensory enrichment, we aim to see the kids develop both intellectually and physically,” said Kenney, who attends Harvest Christian Academy.

But, the program takes it a step further, empowering parents by including them in their child’s development through sport.

“We’re just in the beginning stages of testing out specific football-related drills and how to teach, so there’s still a long way to go,” Kenney said. “GFA has also been a big blessing as they’ve helped us step-by-step with this process.”

Project proposals

As part of their coursework, participants submitted project proposals to AFC and Aurora Training and Development in one of six areas:

Grassroots

Gender equality

Diversity and inclusion

Safeguarding and child protection

Mental health and well-being

Environment

Pahl said he is looking forward to his project with GFA’s Grassroots Department toward increasing opportunities for those seeking to join the sport. Focused on environment, Stenson’s projects are related to sustainability and beautification of the island.

For Hutcherson and Kenney have already started their inclusive project aimed at helping Special Olympics athletes. Already, they have created sample sessions to have them join regular athletes. Hutcherson is also working on a related project to promote gender equality and women empowerment through a program for mothers of Special Olympics athletes.

“The AFC-Aurora eGoal Programme was incredibly memorable, enlightening, and so much fun,” Kenney said. “eGoal reminded me that there are issues going on now – lack of inclusion, inequality, abuse, discrimination, etc – that need attention and being part of a positive involvement is our choice. I learned that change is change whether big or small, and to make the most out of an opportunity that’s given to you.”