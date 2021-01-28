A stroll through Tiyan is a balm for the sports soul on some afternoons. Normally a haven for walkers, runners and cyclists, other sports are cropping up on their respective fields after months of inactivity – a sign that organized competition may be on the horizon.

And, for three days a week, the youth baseball players of 671 Baseball own the diamond, donning their masks and working on the fundamentals in the late afternoon sun – an almost picturesque shot of how sports might look after COVID-19.

“It’s nice to be out again,” said 671 Baseball’s Kevin Acosta, adding the goal for the weekly workouts is “mainly to stay active and get the kids to learn and enjoy the game.”

Along with Gerson Hoebing, JP Aguon and Ricardo Leon Guerrero, Kevin Acosta and the team of 671 Baseball boasts an impressive resume of who’s who in island baseball. Together, the team shares their knowledge with their athletes, keeping the focus on fundamentals and keeping things fun for the athletes – many of whom have been at home as part of previous COVID-19 protocols.

Acosta, who has more than 25 years as a baseball coach, said it’s been good for his athletes to hit the field and just swing a bat or field a few hits. The field is a hive of activity as masked athletes run from drill to drill – a lesson in how to space the field properly amid social distancing guidelines.

“We adhere to the most current DPHSS guidance,” Acosta said. “(Some of the) changes include working with smaller groups, spreading players throughout the field, using masks, and modifying drills to ensure that everyone stays safe.”

Taking periodic breaks, the athletes close up shop with usually a scaled down scrimmage.

“After listening to parents talk about this COVID experience, most have mentioned that there has been little to no physical activity,” Acosta said. “We just wanted to get the kids moving, while focusing on basic fundamentals like footwork, throwing, fielding and hitting mechanics.”

It’s been a good thing with roughly 16 players meeting three times a week, bringing the field to life.

“You could tell that they have been waiting to come out to the field for baseball. It is fun to watch the players come out and see their friends. … Keep in mind that most of them are 12-13 year olds,” he said, adding it’s been a year and many had grown.

Acosta said he’s hopeful that things will get better for all sports, especially youth baseball.

“With the opening/approval of high school sports this school year, I’m hoping that our youth baseball leagues begin discussion for opening as well,” he said.

Acosta thanked the Barrigada Mayor’s Office for their support in helping the kids return to play.

“We appreciate the support of Barrigada Mayor June Blas and Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista,” he said.