Now more than ever it is difficult to accomplish a historical first, and when those special opportunities do come along, they no doubt involve a significant amount of sacrifice and hard work.

Three of Guam’s most promising junior champions have recently done just that when they traveled to the Philippines to participate in the 2022 Asian Chess Championships.

Representing Guam were U18 junior champion Cyle Sarmiento, U16 junior champion Noah Combs, and U18 girls junior champion Carmina Jasmine Ramas. Rather than spending Thanksgiving with their loved ones, these talented champions tested themselves against the best Asia has to offer in hopes of gaining valuable experience and, more importantly, earn Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) ratings.

The team was accompanied by the president of the Guam Chess Federation, Almer Santos, who explained the significance of the Guam team’s participation.

“Our goals in participating in this tournament was to get ratings for our unrated players and experience, which we have achieved,” he said. “Before this tournament, we only had two FIDE-rated youth players, Grace Estur and Cyle Sarmiento. In order for a chess tournament to be rated, it needs a minimum of four rated players. Now that we have been successful in accomplishing our goals at the Asian championships, we will be able to conduct our own rated youth tournaments locally so we can look to build up our number of rated youth players.

When our chess players earn rating points, it gives them an advantage when joining international tournaments during the initial pairings. And, on top of that, the average rating of our top 10 youth players will be the criteria for our overall world ranking.”

Among his teammates, having previously participated in the Oceania International tournament and the World Chess Olympiad in India, Sarmiento has had the most experience. He and Combs both played in the Online Asian Youth and Junior Championships and the Online World Olympiad tournaments.

That said, going to the Asian Chess Championships was definitely a special tournament for the young champion.

“This tournament is one that I will never forget,” Sarmiento said. “I was amazed to see some of Asia’s top juniors all gathered in one place to celebrate chess and to showcase our talents. Going into the tournament, I expected nothing less than the toughest and fiercest competition. Having competed in many chess tournaments before, I felt my preparation would allow me to hold my own against Asia’s best.”

Sitting across from some of these more famous competitors was something Sarmiento was looking forward to, but he also knew it was his toughest test to date and he made sure to be prepared for all outcomes.

“Many of the players that competed were masters in their own rights who started playing chess as early as 3 years old,” Sarmiento said. “Most of them train for hours a day, working with their personal coaches while also having the advantage of playing school-implemented chess.”

When discussing the tournament setup, he noted that there is a bit of suspense going into each match, as players weren't made aware of their opponents until just before the match.

“Competing in my first ever international juniors tournament, I had no idea who I would be playing against until I arrived in Tagaytay,” Sarmiento said. “Pairings for each match are sometimes only given just hours before the match is set to begin. Within those hours I try to look up my more experienced opponents' games online to help me prepare for the battle that is soon to come.”

Having received his first rating points in 2019 at the Oceania Zonal Championships on Guam, Sarmiento was excited for the opportunity to improve his rating — this time with much higher level competition.

“Due to our lack of enough rated players to host a local rated tournament in the past, this was a great opportunity to test my skills against Asia’s best,” Sarmiento said. “Playing rapid, classical, as well as blitz chess during this tournament was an amazing experience. I saw firsthand how hard work and determination can help one to travel and see the world. I of course feel like I could have performed better in the tournament, however, that does not diminish the fact that I will take so much from this opportunity to help me improve my chess and better prepare me for tougher opponents in the future. Win, lose or draw, there are always lessons to be learned.”

Now that Sarmiento is back and able to have some turkey sandwiches, he’s had time to reflect on the experience, noting that the tournament inspired him to raise his game even more. Hungry to grow the sport locally, he hopes to inspire other local players and increase participation.

“It is my hope that the island will see that chess is a sport that Guam can participate in at the highest levels,” he said. “Guam Chess Federation’s hope is to spread awareness for chess to all demographics within our island community and hopefully, one day, we can have some future international champions of our own. I believe a good place to start would be in the schools. Implementing chess within the schools and classrooms will help sharpen the minds of our youth while also helping us to grow this sport.”

Combs echoed many of his teammate's sentiments, sharing that he first had to overcome nerves while competing in the Philippines.

“It was a nerve-wracking but very exciting experience for me,” Combs said. “As it was my first international tournament, I didn’t really know what to expect, aside from the fact that my opponents would be of a pretty high level and I needed to give my all. I’ve participated in many tournaments on Guam, but there was something about seeing players from other countries that made it seem more real. It made me kind of scared and somehow even more excited.”

As nerves fluttered and Combs' first competition began, he felt honored to represent his island.

“I was proud to be representing Guam while competing against these top-tier players,” he said.

Now, having experienced this level of chess firsthand, Combs understands how much work it will take to continue to improve and perform better the next time around.

“The players we went up against play chess nearly every single day and some devote their whole lives to it,” he said. “And, during the tournament, that dedication showed in their matches. I definitely can do the same as long as I stay consistent in putting the proper work in to improve my game.”

“I hope that the Guam chess leaders will see to it that chess gains more awareness on our island so we can bring in more players who can, maybe, one day, represent Guam in international tournaments as well. Now I know for sure that anything is possible,” Combs said.