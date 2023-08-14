The Triple J Ford Guam National Youth Football Federation concluded Week 5 Sunday with athletes in the Mandikiki, Manha, Metgot and Matua divisions demonstrating greatness on the gridiron.

In this first installment of game-day images, staff photographer Frank San Nicolas braved the pounding heat and driving rain as he captured a Mandikiki Division game between the Barrigada Crusaders and Southern Cowboys in Talo'fo'fo'. In another game, San Nicolas covered the Guam Raiders going against the Guam Packers in the Metgot Division.

The regular season is scheduled to conclude Aug. 27 with an exciting playoff schedule to follow.